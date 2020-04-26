In the first of a three-episode series, the athletics couple share insight into how they are coping during the coronavirus crisis

Behind closed doors, we’re all living in lockdown. But how are top British athletes coping?

Rhona McLeod asked Guy Learmonth and Jazmin Sawyers, a couple who are self-isolating 240 miles apart because of their athletics.

In the first of three episodes, Berwick-based British indoor 800m champion Learmonth and European long jump medallist Sawyers, currently located in Loughborough, share insight into life as an athlete during the coronavirus crisis so far.

Look out for further episodes, Love in Lockdown and Life after Lockdown.

» Reporting and video production by Rhona McLeod, McLeod Media

