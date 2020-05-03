In the third and final episode, the couple share their thoughts on the changes to the athletics calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 athletics season is disappearing fast. The Olympic Games and European Championships have already gone.

Athletes remain in lockdown and long jumper Jazmin Sawyers and 800m runner Guy Learmonth have been sharing their thoughts on the future, since the Olympic Games have been postponed.

In the third and final episode of the series, the athletics couple also tell Rhona McLeod how they would both like to compete in all three major events – the rescheduled World Championships, the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games – in 2022.

Previous episodes Life in Lockdown and Love in Lockdown are available to watch here and here.

» Reporting and video production by Rhona McLeod, McLeod Media

www.mcleod-media.co.uk | Twitter @RMcleodMedia

