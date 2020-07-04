A year-by-year look back at the action from 2016 to 2019

On a weekend which should have seen some of the world’s best athletes returning to the London Stadium for the Müller Anniversary Games, here we highlight some of the stand-out moments from recent years.

2016

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt makes a statement, winning the 200m in 19.89 (pictured above) ahead of Panama’s Alonso Edward with 20.04 and Britain’s Adam Gemili in 20.07.

Kendra Harrison breaks the world 100m hurdles record, bouncing back from the disappointment of missing out on a place on the USA team for the Rio Olympics by clocking 12.20.

Laura Muir improves Dame Kelly Holmes’ British 1500m record, clocking 3:57.49 to hold off Sifan Hassan.

Another British record is broken by Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita as they combine to clock 41.81 in the 4x100m.

Mo Farah proves his preparations for Rio are firmly on track with a dominant 5000m victory in a world-leading time of 12:59.29.

Christian Taylor leaps to a world-leading triple jump of 17.78m.

2017

Britain’s Tom Bosworth smashes the world mile race walk record with 5:31.08.

Laura Muir improves her own Scottish mile record, clocking 4:18.03 behind Hellen Obiri’s 4:16.56 Kenyan and meeting record.

A 26.8 last 200m from Mo Farah sees him ease away for a clear one-second 3000m victory in 7:35.15.

The USA’s Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta soars out to meeting record of 7.01m.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Barbora Spotakova of Czech Republic throws a javelin meeting record of 68.26m.

Nijel Amos of Botswana runs a 26.51 final 200m to win the 800m in a world-leading 1:43.18.

The USA’s multiple Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix dominates the 400m to clock a world-leading 49.65.

2018

British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan beats multiple Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft and breaks her world T34 100m with 16.80.

Sophie Hahn sets a world record of 25.93 in the T37/38 200m.

Sifan Hassan moves to third on the world all-time list with a Dutch and Diamond League mile record of 4:14.71.

South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga sets a long jump meeting record with a leap of 8.58m.

Great Britain’s 4x100m men storm to a world-leading time of 37.61.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm runs another 400m hurdles national and meeting record of 47.65.

Qatar’s Abdalleleh Haroun breaks the national 400m record with his winning time of 44.07.

Mariya Lasitskene equals her world lead in the high jump with a 2.04m clearance.

2019

Karsten Warholm breaks the European 400m hurdles record with 47.12 for a hugely dominant victory.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri wins the 5000m in a world-leading meeting record of 14:20.36, while Sifan Hassan improves her European record with 14:22.12.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins the 100m from Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith – 10.78 to 10.92.

Laura Muir delights the home crowd with a strong 1500m win in 3:58.25, featuring a 57.54 last lap.

Danielle Williams smashes the Jamaican 100m hurdles record with 12.32.

Zhenye Xie clocks an Asian record of 19.88 as Miguel Francis runs 19.97 in second to go equal third on the UK all-time rankings.

Daniel Stahl wins the discus in a meeting record of 68.56m while British record-holder Lawrence Okoye makes his first competitive appearance since 2012.

Samuel Tefera follows in the footsteps of his fellow Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie to win the Emsley Carr Mile in 3:49.45.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo wins the long jump with a meeting record of 7.02m.

