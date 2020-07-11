It might look like the sole is made from bubblegum bubbles but this weird and wonderful shoe has been created to showcase Mizuno’s latest cushioning technology. Paul Freary talks you through it

Only around 50 pairs have been released so far and AW’s shoe guru Paul Freary was among those to get his hands, and feet, on the new Mizuno Enerzy.

This concept shoe demonstrates the brand’s new cushioning materials, ENERZY and ENERZY CORE.

It is not for retail and not really intended to run in, but does give an idea of just how amazingly soft and responsive the new materials are.

They will first be available in the new Mizuno Wave Rider 24, set for release later this month.

Check out the video below to find out more.

