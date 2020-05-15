Watch Katerina Stefanidi, Katie Nageotte and Alysha Newman compete in a unique remote garden contest

The Ultimate Garden Clash – Pole Vault Edition will see top athletes Katerina Stefanidi, Katie Nageotte and Alysha Newman compete remotely from their local training facilities and thanks to a World Athletics stream, fans around the world can watch the action live.

When? Saturday May 16, 17:00 BST

Where? Stefanidi will compete in Athens, Greece, while Nageotte will vault in Marietta in Georgia, USA, and Newman will be in Bolton, Ontario in Canada

What? The competition will see each athlete attempt to clear 4.00m as many times as they can within 30 minutes

Save this page and then head back here on Saturday to watch the action live!

Click here to find out more about the competition.

