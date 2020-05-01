Watch Mondo Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie compete in a unique remote garden contest

The Ultimate Garden Clash – Pole Vault Edition will see top athletes Mondo Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie compete remotely from their own homes and thanks to a World Athletics stream, fans around the world can watch the action live.

When? Sunday May 3, 16:00 BST

Where? Duplantis will be at his base in Lafayette, Louisiana, Kendricks will be in his back garden in Oxford, Mississippi, and Lavillenie be in his garden in Clermont-Ferrand

What? The competition will see each athlete attempt to clear 5.00m as many times as they can within 30 minutes

Save this page and then head back here on Sunday to watch the action live!

Click here to find out more about the competition.

