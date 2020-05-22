Ethiopian distance running great reflects on some of the most memorable moments from his impressive career so far

From his first Olympic title win in 2004 to his world record-breaking runs and 2:01:41 marathon last year, NN Running Team’s documentary series continues by capturing Kenenisa Bekele at home in Ethiopia as he looks back on some of the highs, as well as lows, of his impressive career so far.

Video via NN Running Team on YouTube.

