Munro tells Rhona McLeod about the “devastating” impact of the coronavirus on the 2020 season

As part of her ‘Chat with the Chief Executive’ series of interviews, Rhona McLeod speaks with Scottish Athletics CEO Mark Munro to hear about the challenges the sport faces following lockdown.

In the interview, Munro explains how Scottish Athletics membership figures have dropped by 40-50% and says that it would be “highly inappropriate” to rush athletes back to full competition after the lockdown absence, adding that the road and cross country seasons are unlikely to carry on as normal in the autumn.

However, he continues to state that athletics in Scotland should not be seen as a ‘write off’ in 2020, adding: “I think the work that is going on at a club level, there are coaches working hard with athletes to advise and guide them, we’ve got virtual competitions, there is lots of education going on in the background.

“We have to look at this differently. Let’s make the best of the situation we’re in as we come out of this. Let’s be creative.”

» Reporting and video production by Rhona McLeod, McLeod Media

