You could help shape future AW website and magazine content and win a £50 running store voucher by taking part in our reader survey

Ever wished that AW had more of this or less of that? Now is the time to tell us.

As a thank you for completing our reader survey, if you include your email address at the end of the form you will be entered into a prize draw and could win one of three £50 running store vouchers.

This survey will close on Monday March 16, 2020.

Reader survey:

If you are human, leave this field blank. Which of AW's offerings do you most regularly enjoy? * Printed magazine Digital magazine Website Social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) Never heard of AW until now How often do you read AW magazine? (Print and/or digital edition) * I subscribe I buy it every week I buy it regularly I buy it occasionally I buy it around major events I read someone else's copy I have never read the magazine Please tick the content you like to read in AW magazine * News articles Opinion pieces Elite athlete interviews Young athlete profiles/coverage Masters/veterans coverage Readers’ letters/opinion Grassroots/clubs events coverage Major (televised) events coverage Previews of elite athlete events Previews of grassroots events Performance/coaching advice ‘How They Train’ athlete insight Product reviews Columns written by athletes Statistics and rankings Nostalgia and historical features Results Fixtures listings Dip Finish column/off-beat stories Competitions I don't read AW magazine Please tick the content you like to read on the AW website - athleticsweekly.com * News articles Opinion pieces Elite athlete interviews Young athlete profiles/coverage Masters/veterans coverage Readers’ letters/opinion Grassroots/clubs events coverage Major (televised) events coverage Previews of elite athlete events Previews of grassroots events Performance/coaching advice ‘How They Train’ athlete insight Product reviews Columns written by athletes Statistics and rankings Nostalgia and historical features Results Fixtures listings Dip Finish column/off-beat stories Competitions I don't read content on the AW website Please tick the content you like to read on AW's social media channels (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram) * News articles Opinion pieces Elite athlete interviews Young athlete profiles/coverage Masters/veterans coverage Readers’ letters/opinion Grassroots/clubs events coverage Major (televised) events coverage Previews of elite athlete events Previews of grassroots events Performance/coaching advice ‘How They Train’ athlete insight Product reviews Columns written by athletes Statistics and rankings Nostalgia and historical features Results Fixtures listings Dip Finish column/off-beat stories Competitions I don't read content on AW's social media channels How long have you been an AW magazine reader? * Five years or more More than one year, less than five Less than one year Used to but no longer I have never read the magazine Which events are you most interested in? * Sprints and hurdles Middle-distance running Marathon and road racing Cross country running Throws Jumps Race walks Combined events Para athletics Fell and trail running Ultra running In AW's Performance section, do you prefer? (Please choose only two) * Product reviews Nutrition articles Injury prevention, strength & conditioning and mobility How top athletes train Technical articles on ‘how to’ tackle field events, hurdles etc Do you share your AW magazine with anyone else? * Yes No I don't read/buy AW magazine Apart from AW, which of these magazines or websites do you read regularly? * Runner's World Women's Running Men's Running Running Fitness Trail Running 220 Triathlon Like The Wind Track & Field News Letsrun.com flotrack.org powerof10.info runbritain.com worldathletics.org britishathletics.org.uk BBC Athletics None How often do you visit athleticsweekly.com? * Several times a day Daily Every week Monthly Once or twice a year Have never visited Which AW social media channel do you visit most? * Instagram Twitter Facebook None If you watch AW videos, via which platform do you watch them? * Website YouTube Instagram Twitter Facebook None What is the best feature of AW? * What is the worst feature of AW? * In one or two words, what would you like to see more of in AW? * In one or two words, what would you like to see less of in AW? * Do you have any comments on reading AW magazine? Do you have any comments on your experience visiting the AW website? Are you? * Male Female Age range? * Under 16 17-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 Over 55 Are you? (Please tick all that apply) * A club competitor A recreational runner A coach A parent A spectator/supporter An official/volunteer An international athlete None of these Are you a member of an athletics/running club? * Yes No If you wish to be entered into the prize draw for your chance to win one of three £50 running store vouchers, please include your email address below. Address used for winner contact only. reCAPTCHA

Click here for AW’s competition terms and conditions.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram