Montmorency US tart cherries are truly ‘The Cherry With More’, thanks to their on-trend sweet-sour taste and unique nutrient profile.

Backed by years of scientific research, these ruby red superfruits are praised for their versatility, nutrient density and health benefits.

Many studies have explored the potential impact of Montmorency tart cherries on exercise recovery, arthritis and gout, heart health and sleep.

Here, Monique Volz of Ambitious Kitchen shares a post-training tart cherry smoothie bowl recipe.

Total time: 10 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: N/A

Makes: 1 serving

Level: Beginner

Ingredients

Smoothie bowl:

2 cups frozen Montmorency US tart cherries

3⁄4 cup dairy-free milk of choice (almond, coconut or oat milk), plus more to thin if necessary

1 scoop your favourite protein powder (I like collagen peptides or plant-based protein powder)

2 tablespoons natural nut butter of choice (I love peanut, cashew or almond butter)

Optional: 1 tablespoon cacao powder for a boost of iron

Toppings:

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tablespoon mini chocolate chips or cacao nibs

1⁄2 tablespoon chia seeds

Drizzle of drippy nut butter

Granola if you’re feeling fancy

Directions

To make the smoothie bowl:

Add tart cherries, milk, protein powder, nut butter and optional cacao powder to a high-speed blender.

Blend on high until ingredients are well-combined. You may need to add more milk, but since this is a smoothie bowl, we want it pretty thick. I think 3⁄4 cup is perfect.

Pour into a bowl.

Toppings:

Top the bowl with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, chia seeds and a few tart cherries.

Enjoy!

Feel free to add 1-2 cups of organic spinach to the smoothie if you want to get some greens in. The smoothie will likely turn a brownish colour if you do this.

