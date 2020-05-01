AW promotion: Get the health benefits from this ruby red superfruit in a delicious smoothie

Montmorency US tart cherries are truly ‘The Cherry With More’, thanks to their on-trend sweet-sour taste and unique nutrient profile.

Backed by years of scientific research, these ruby red superfruits are praised for their versatility, nutrient density and health benefits.

Many studies have explored the potential impact of Montmorency tart cherries on exercise recovery, arthritis and gout, heart health and sleep.

Here, Emily Caruso of Jelly Toast shares a Montmorency US tart cherry matcha smoothie recipe.

Total time: 5 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: N/A

Makes: 1 smoothie

Level: Beginner

Ingredients:

4 oz filtered water

1 small banana

½ cup pineapple (fresh or canned in juice)

½ cup frozen Montmorency US tart cherries

½ scoop vanilla protein powder

1 teaspoon matcha powder

Directions:

Place all ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately and enjoy!

