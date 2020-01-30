AW promotion: Include Pulseroll equipment in your fitness regime to help ease muscle tension, avoid injury and boost recovery

While foam rollers have become fairly commonplace, in use by athletes at home and at training venues around the country, vibration training is quickly gaining in popularity.

Reducing the need to ‘roll’, the massage effect is created by the pulsing oscillations which make vibrating rollers much simpler to use effectively.

Vibration training is the term used for utilising micro vibrations and pulses to work on the muscles. Local vibration training is focussing this technique directly on specific muscle groups.

Not only does vibration training help with fitness and recovery, but other conditions such as osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia can be eased by the use of vibration equipment. The vibrations promote circulation by easing pain and tension and relaxing the muscles.

CLICK HERE AND USE CODE AW10 AT PULSEROLL.COM TO GET 10% OFF YOUR PURCHASE (VALID UNTIL FEB 21, 2020)

Pulseroll products have been scientifically proven to improve recovery and range of motion, with particularly good results in the treatment of plantar fasciitis.

Pulseroll is a UK brand that was formed in 2016 and their vibration training equipment can be a highly cost-effective alternative in helping to reduce the symptoms of chronic pain.

Pulseroll have a range of products that incorporate vibration to target the whole of the body and make vibration training easier and more effective.

Pulseroll products are used by many Olympic athletes and are suppliers to many of the UK’s sports governing bodies.

Vibrating Single Ball – £84.99

This small vibrating ball has been specifically designed to help target the glutes, shoulders and feet. The compact design makes it great at releasing muscle tension and knots.

» Three-hour rechargeable battery life

» Portable and lightweight

» Four vibration speed settings

» Increase blood flow and circulation

Click here to view the Vibrating Single Ball on pulseroll.com and find out more.

Vibrating Foam Roller – £99.99

The foam roller incorporates four levels of vibration, making it a versatile piece of equipment for use on the whole body.

» Reduce muscular pain and soreness

» Flush away lactic acid

» Recover faster from injury

» Remote control to change vibration speed

Click here to view the Vibrating Foam Roller on pulseroll.com and find out more.

Percussion Massage Gun – £224.99

The latest addition to the Pulseroll family, the Percussion Massage Gun offers percussion vibration to replicate the effect of intensive massage therapies. Supplied with a range of six massage head attachments, there’s something to target each muscle group throughout the body.

The shape of the gun makes using it and reaching areas such as the centre of the back easy, meaning you can travel with your therapist always at hand!

» Four intensity levels and six massage head attachments

» Uses quiet noise technology

» Three-hour average battery life

» Carry case makes it easy to travel with

Click here to view the Percussion Massage Gun on pulseroll.com and find out more.

CLICK HERE AND USE CODE AW10 AT PULSEROLL.COM TO GET 10% OFF YOUR PURCHASE (VALID UNTIL FEB 21, 2020)

» This article was first published in our latest training special, included with the January 30 edition of AW magazine, which is available digitally here or to order in print here

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram