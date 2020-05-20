AW promotion: The equipment supplier offers ‘how to’ videos, training guides, competitions, discounts and more

Neuff understands the maze facing athletes as they seek to achieve their best performance. There are so many products available, so many training approaches and so much advice that it is difficult to find the most appropriate route.

The equipment supplier has many years of experience of athletics products and is sharing that with athletes to provide resources that they can use again and again as they develop in their sport.

Their range of support includes:



‘How to…’ videos designed to make athletes’ money go further. How to choose between similar products, how to set up and use products, how to clean, repair and re-use old broken products. See their resources at neuff.co.uk/blogs/how-to-videos

Partnerships with top UK coaches, including England Throws Camps, Valhalla Throws Academy, John Shepherd Jump Coach and TFT Management. See the range of training guides at neuff.co.uk/blogs/training-guides

Competitions and discounts to support athletes in their training. Congratulations to Fabio, Josh and Sophie who recently won the discus drills competition in collaboration with England Throws Camps and Nelco Sport. The next Valhalla Throws Academy Virtual Shot Put competition is on May 25 and entries are open now. Click here to find out more.

A new affiliate scheme for athletics clubs. Sign up at neuff.co.uk/pages/register-affiliate-account, create a link on your website or social page to help athletes find their equipment more easily and earn commission to spend on equipment for your club.

Neuff have other useful resources for athletes coming soon, so sign up to their mailing list to find out more – find the link to do so at the bottom of the home page at neuff.co.uk

The above photo was kindly provided by Burton AC and shows their club training prior to lockdown. It was taken by throws coach Jaime Walker during a hammer masterclass with Nick Miller. If you would like Neuff to use photos of your club in their posts, please email them to [email protected]

For more information visit neuff.co.uk

Follow @NeuffAthletic on Twitter.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram