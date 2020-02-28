AW promotion: Harness your running ability with a product which is tailor-made for athletes who don’t want to be parted from their phone, keys or cash

Created out of necessity, the V1 by FREETRAIN aims to make everyday training easier.

By holding essential items close and secure it will quickly become a runner’s most essential piece of kit. We have tried to think of every detail the everyday runner would need.

After tireless research we found weight distribution is vital. Several studies warn of the hazards of unbalanced weight distribution when running.

A common example is carrying your mobile phone in your hand. This can affect your stride and potentially cause injury. Where other alternatives such as an armband, bum belt or even pockets offset this distribution, the V1 is designed to centralise everything, keeping it close and within easy access, leaving you free to concentrate on the road ahead.

The Freetrain V1 vest

» Streamlined, breathable running vest with a unique front pocket for easy phone access

» The one-size-fits-all design offers an instantly comfortable and secure fit

» Also holds other essentials such as gels, keys and cards

» Water resistant fabric for added protection from the elements

» Just £19.99

» Shop now at freetrain.co.uk

What runners say:

“First run and found it really comfortable. Little or no movement of my phone (Samsung Note 9). Big improvement on the running belt I’ve been using” – COLIN P

“Exactly what I have been looking for. I have recommended this to my running club” – MARIE L

For more information, go to freetrain.co.uk

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram