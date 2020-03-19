A plyometric movement which develops leg power and reactivity

Exercise type: Plyometric.

Suitable for: All athletes (with multiple reps can be used to build strength endurance).

Benefits: Develops leg power and reactivity.

How to: Start with feet astride in a lunge type position. Dynamically extend the legs to power the body into the air.

Switch leg position before landings and immediately on landing jump into the next rep.

The arms can be used singularly or doubly to add to jump power.

Maintain an upright posture throughout and land on the front third of your trainers.

How many: For power do 4×8 reps, for strength endurance 4x30sec on with 30sec off.

» Click here for more in our exercise focus series

» See AW magazine for more of the latest performance news

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram