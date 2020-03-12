Try this for an active warm-up movement

Exercise type: Active warm-up exercise.

Suitable for: All athletes and events.

Difficulty level: Can be done by athletes of all ages and abilities.

Benefits: Will improve/maintain range of movement and assist with leg strength.

How to: Take a large step forward into a lunge – lifting the heel of the lunging leg up toward your bottom and then pulling it through from the hip to the front of your body.

Place the foot flat on the floor – with right angles at both the ankle and knee joints of the front leg.

Drop your same side elbow down toward your ankle – to do so you will need to incline your trunk forward.

Hold for a split second and then push off the front foot while lifting the rear leg through to the front as described to perform another lunge.

How many: Do 3x20m.

