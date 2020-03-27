Promotion: Petzl’s REACTIVE LIGHTING headlamp technology can help guide you through the darkness

With advances in technology there’s no need to stop taking to your favourite tracks, even at night.

Compact and ultra-powerful, the new SWIFT RL from Petzl has a peak output of 900 lumens and, with its REACTIVE LIGHTING technology, can help guide you through the darkness.

A clever sensor analyses the ambient light conditions and automatically adjusts the beam’s output and lighting pattern to meet your needs and environment.

From running under streetlights to dark forest tracks, the SWIFT RL continually monitors conditions for optimum lighting output.

Weighing just 100g, the unit is incredibly light and, thanks to a fully adjustable ergonomic headband, it fits well and stays in place.

It’s also incredibly simple to use, with just a single button for operation of all functions.

A built-in gauge easily shows remaining power levels and charging is quick and easy via USB.

Now there’s nothing to stop you from seeing the world in a different light.

Check out the the SWIFT RL (pictured, RRP £97) and other headlamps at petzl.com

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram