We highlight the UK courses holding an extra event on January 1
Looking to start your year with a parkrun? Many additional UK events are being held over the festive period and here we list those taking place on New Year’s Day.
Our article on the fastest and toughest parkruns in the UK (available here) was among the most read on our website in 2019 and of the events included, Worthing (ranked as the third-fastest parkrun course in the UK earlier this year), Pegwell Bay (fourth-fastest) and Eden Project (fifth-fastest) are welcoming New Year’s Day parkrunners this year.
Check out the full list of UK parkruns taking place on January 1 below and see parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’ at parkrun.org.uk/special-events
|Event
|Location
|Start time
|Aberbeeg parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Aberdeen parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Aberystwyth parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Albert parkrun, Middlesbrough
|North East England
|10:30
|Aldenham parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Alderford Lake parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Alice Holt parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Ally Pally parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Alvaston parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Andover parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Antrim parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|11:00
|Armley parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:00
|Avenham Park junior parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Aviemore parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Ayr parkrun
|Scotland
|09:00
|Banbury parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Barclay parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Barnsley parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:00
|Barnstaple parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Barrow parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Barry Island parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Basingstoke parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Bath Skyline parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Beckenham Place parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Bedford parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Belton House parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Bestwood Village parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Bexley parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Bicester parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Bideford parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Billericay parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Black Park parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Blackhill parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Blackpool parkrun
|North West England
|10:00
|Blickling parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Blyth Links parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Bognor Regis parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Bournemouth parkrun
|South West England
|10:00
|Bracknell parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Bramley parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Brandon Country Park parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Braunstone parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Brighton & Hove parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Bromley parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Brueton parkrun
|West Midlands
|09:00
|Brundall parkrun
|East of England
|10:00
|Bryn Bach parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Buckingham parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Burgess parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Burnham-on-Crouch parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Burnley parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Bushy parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|California Country parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Cambridge parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Camperdown parkrun, Dundee
|Scotland
|09:30
|Canons Park parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Canterbury parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Cape Pembroke Lighthouse parkrun
|Falkland Islands
|10:00
|Cardiff parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Carlisle parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Cassiobury parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Castle Park parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Castlewellan parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|10:30
|Catford parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Catton parkrun
|East of England
|08:30
|Centre Vale parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:00
|Chadderton Hall parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Chasewater parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Chelmsford Central parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Cheltenham parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Chester parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Chichester parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Chippenham parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Citypark parkrun, Craigavon
|Northern Ireland
|10:30
|Clacton Seafront parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Clare Castle parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Cliffe Castle parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Clitheroe Castle parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Clumber Park parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Colchester Castle parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Colwick parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Congleton parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Conkers parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Conyngham Hall parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Cotsford Fields parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Crane Park parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Cranleigh parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Crathes Castle parkrun
|Scotland
|09:30
|Crewe parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Crichton parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Cyclopark parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Dalby Forest parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Darlington South Park parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Daventry parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Delamere parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Derry City parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|11:00
|Dewsbury parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|08:30
|Dinton Pastures parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Druridge Bay parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Dulwich parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Dunfermline parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Durham parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|East Brighton parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Eastbourne parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Eastleigh parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Eastville parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Eden Project parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Eglinton parkrun
|Scotland
|09:00
|Elgin parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Ellenbrook Fields parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Ellesmere Port parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Enniskillen parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|09:30
|Exmouth parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Fareham parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Felixstowe parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Fell Foot parkrun, Newby Bridge
|North West England
|09:30
|Ferry Meadows parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Fleetwood Promenade parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Folkestone parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Ford parkrun
|North West England
|10:00
|Forest of Dean parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Frickley Country parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Frimley Lodge parkrun
|South East England
|10:00
|Gadebridge parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Gedling parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Girvan Prom parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Gladstone parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Glossop parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Gloucester City parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Grangemoor parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Graves parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Great Cornard parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Great Denham parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Great Notley parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Greenock parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Greenwich parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Groe parkrun
|Wales
|10:00
|Grovelands parkrun, Enfield
|Greater London
|09:00
|Guildford parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Haigh Woodland parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Haldon Forest parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Hanley parkrun
|West Midlands
|09:00
|Harrogate parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Harrow Lodge parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Harrow parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Hartlepool parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Harwich parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Hastings parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Havant parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Haverfordwest parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Haverhill parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Hazlehead parkrun, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|09:30
|Heartlands parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Henley-on-Thames parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Henstridge Airfield parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Herrington Country parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Heslington parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Highbury Fields parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Highwoods parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Hillsborough parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:00
|Hilly Fields parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Hoblingwell parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Hockley Woods parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Hogmoor Inclosure parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Holkham parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Horsham parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Horton Park parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Houghton Hall parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Hove Promenade parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Huddersfield parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Humber Bridge parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:30
|Hunstanton Promenade parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Huntingdon parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Hyde parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Hyndburn parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Inverness parkrun
|Scotland
|10:30
|Ipswich parkrun
|East of England
|08:30
|Irchester Country parkrun
|East Midlands
|08:30
|Jersey parkrun
|Channel Islands
|10:00
|Kesgrave parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Keswick parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Kettering parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Killerton parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|King George V Playing Field parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|King's Lynn parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Kingdom parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Kingsbury Water parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Kirkcaldy parkrun
|Scotland
|09:00
|Knowsley parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Lancaster parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Leamington parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Leicester Victoria parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Letchworth parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Linford Wood parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Lingwood parkrun
|East of England
|10:00
|Linwood parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Littlehampton Prom parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Littleport parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Livingston parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Lloyd parkrun, Croydon
|Greater London
|09:00
|Loch Leven parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Loch Neaton parkrun, Watton
|East of England
|10:30
|Long Eaton parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Lowestoft parkrun
|East of England
|09:30
|Ludlow parkrun
|West Midlands
|08:30
|Luton Wardown parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Lydiard parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Lydney parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Lyme Park parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Lytham Hall parkrun
|North West England
|08:30
|Maesteg parkrun
|Wales
|09:30
|Magherafelt junior parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|09:30
|Maidenhead parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Maidstone parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Maldon Prom parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Manor Field parkrun, Whittlesey
|East of England
|10:30
|March parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Margate parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Markeaton parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Marshall Drive parkrun, Brotton
|North East England
|09:00
|Medina I.O.W. parkrun
|South East England
|10:00
|Melksham parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Melton Mowbray parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Middleton Woods parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|08:30
|Milford Waterfront parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Millennium Country parkrun, Forest of Marston Vale
|East of England
|09:00
|Millfield parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Milton Keynes parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Mole Valley parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Montrose parkrun
|Scotland
|09:00
|Morecambe Prom parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Mount Edgcumbe parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Myrtle parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Nant y Pandy parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Netley Abbey parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Newark parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Newborough Forest parkrun
|Wales
|09:00
|Newbury parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Newport parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Nonsuch parkrun
|South East England
|10:00
|Normanby Hall parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Northampton parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Northwich parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Nostell parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|08:30
|Oak Hill parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Old Deer Park parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Oldham parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Orangefield parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|11:00
|Ormeau parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|11:00
|Ormskirk parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Osterley parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Oxford parkrun
|South East England
|10:00
|Panshanger parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Peacehaven parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Peckham Rye parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Pegwell Bay parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Penallta parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Pendle parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Pennington Flash parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Penrith parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Penrose parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Perry Hall parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Perth parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Peter Pan parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:30
|Phoenix parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Plean parkrun
|Scotland
|10:30
|Plymvalley parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Pocket parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Polkemmet Country parkrun
|Scotland
|09:30
|Pollok parkrun, Glasgow
|Scotland
|09:30
|Pomphrey Hill parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Pontefract parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|08:30
|Poolsbrook parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Portobello parkrun, Edinburgh
|Scotland
|09:30
|Portrush parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|09:30
|Potternewton parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Princes parkrun, Liverpool
|North West England
|10:00
|Prospect parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Prudhoe Riverside parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Queen Elizabeth parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Ramsbottom junior parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Raphael parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Redcar parkrun
|North East England
|10:30
|Reigate Priory parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Richmond parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Rickmansworth parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Riddlesdown parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Riverfront parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Riverside parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Roding Valley parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Rosliston parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Ross-on-Wye parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Rothwell parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Roundshaw Downs parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Rugby parkrun
|West Midlands
|09:00
|Rushcliffe parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:00
|Rushmere parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Rushmoor parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Rutland Water parkrun
|East Midlands
|10:30
|Sale Water parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Salisbury parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Scunthorpe parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Seaford Beach parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Sedgefield parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Selby parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Severn Valley Country parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Sheffield Castle parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Shepton Mallet parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Shipley Country parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Shorne Woods parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Shrewsbury parkrun
|West Midlands
|08:30
|Sittingbourne parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Sizewell parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Skipton parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Snowden Field parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|South Manchester parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|South Norwood parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|South Woodham Ferrers parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Southampton junior parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Southampton parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Southend parkrun
|East of England
|10:00
|Southport parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Southsea parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Southwark parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Southwick Country parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Squerryes Winery parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|St Albans parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|St Helens parkrun
|North West England
|08:30
|Stevenage parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Stewart parkrun, Middlesbrough
|North East England
|09:00
|Stonehaven parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Stonehouse parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Stormont parkrun
|Northern Ireland
|09:30
|Stratford Park parkrun, Stroud
|South West England
|10:30
|Stratford-upon-Avon parkrun
|West Midlands
|09:00
|Strathclyde parkrun
|Scotland
|09:00
|Street parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Stretford parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Sutton Park parkrun
|West Midlands
|08:30
|Swaffham parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Swansea Bay parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Tamar Lakes parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Tawd Valley parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Telford parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|Temple Newsam parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|10:30
|Tewkesbury parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|The Wammy parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:30
|The Waterfront junior parkrun
|Channel Islands
|09:00
|Thetford parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Thurrock parkrun, Orsett Heath
|East of England
|09:00
|Tilgate parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Tollcross parkrun, Glasgow
|Scotland
|11:00
|Tonbridge parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Tooting Common parkrun
|Greater London
|10:30
|Torbay Velopark parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|Tring parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Troon parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Tyne Green parkrun
|North East England
|09:00
|Upton Court parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Upton House parkrun
|South West England
|08:30
|Ury Riverside parkrun
|Scotland
|09:30
|Valentines parkrun
|Greater London
|10:00
|Valley parkrun, Newtownabbey
|Northern Ireland
|09:30
|Victoria parkrun, Glasgow
|Scotland
|09:30
|Vogrie parkrun
|Scotland
|11:00
|Walmer and Deal Seafront parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Wanstead Flats parkrun
|Greater London
|09:00
|Warrington parkrun
|North West England
|09:00
|Watergrove parkrun, Rochdale
|North West England
|08:30
|Watermeadows parkrun
|East Midlands
|09:00
|Waterworks parkrun, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|11:00
|Wendover Woods parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Wepre parkrun
|Wales
|10:30
|Westmill parkrun
|East of England
|10:30
|Whinlatter Forest parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Whiteley parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Whitstable parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Widnes parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Wilmslow parkrun
|North West England
|10:30
|Wimpole Estate parkrun
|East of England
|09:00
|Winchester parkrun
|South East England
|08:30
|Witney parkrun
|South East England
|09:00
|Witton parkrun
|North West England
|08:30
|Woking parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Wolverhampton parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:00
|Woodhouse Moor parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
|Woodley parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Woolacombe Dunes parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Worcester Pitchcroft parkrun
|West Midlands
|10:00
|Worthing parkrun
|South East England
|10:30
|Yatton Recreation junior parkrun
|South West England
|09:00
|Yeovil Montacute parkrun
|South West England
|10:30
|York parkrun
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|09:00
List correct at time of publication. Click here for parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’.
