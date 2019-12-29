We highlight the UK courses holding an extra event on January 1

Looking to start your year with a parkrun? Many additional UK events are being held over the festive period and here we list those taking place on New Year’s Day.

Our article on the fastest and toughest parkruns in the UK (available here) was among the most read on our website in 2019 and of the events included, Worthing (ranked as the third-fastest parkrun course in the UK earlier this year), Pegwell Bay (fourth-fastest) and Eden Project (fifth-fastest) are welcoming New Year’s Day parkrunners this year.

Check out the full list of UK parkruns taking place on January 1 below and see parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’ at parkrun.org.uk/special-events

EventLocationStart time
Aberbeeg parkrunWales10:30
Aberdeen parkrunScotland11:00
Aberystwyth parkrunWales09:00
Albert parkrun, MiddlesbroughNorth East England10:30
Aldenham parkrunEast of England09:00
Alderford Lake parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Alice Holt parkrunSouth East England10:30
Ally Pally parkrunGreater London10:00
Alvaston parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Andover parkrunSouth East England09:00
Antrim parkrunNorthern Ireland11:00
Armley parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:00
Avenham Park junior parkrunNorth West England09:00
Aviemore parkrunScotland11:00
Ayr parkrunScotland09:00
Banbury parkrunSouth East England10:30
Barclay parkrunEast of England10:30
Barnsley parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:00
Barnstaple parkrunSouth West England10:30
Barrow parkrunNorth West England09:00
Barry Island parkrunWales09:00
Basingstoke parkrunSouth East England09:00
Bath Skyline parkrunSouth West England10:30
Beckenham Place parkrunGreater London09:00
Bedford parkrunEast of England09:00
Belton House parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Bestwood Village parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Bexley parkrunGreater London10:30
Bicester parkrunSouth East England09:00
Bideford parkrunSouth West England09:00
Billericay parkrunEast of England09:00
Black Park parkrunSouth East England09:00
Blackhill parkrunNorth East England09:00
Blackpool parkrunNorth West England10:00
Blickling parkrunEast of England09:00
Blyth Links parkrunNorth East England10:30
Bognor Regis parkrunSouth East England10:30
Bournemouth parkrunSouth West England10:00
Bracknell parkrunSouth East England08:30
Bramley parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Brandon Country Park parkrunEast of England10:30
Braunstone parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Brighton & Hove parkrunSouth East England10:30
Bromley parkrunGreater London10:00
Brueton parkrunWest Midlands09:00
Brundall parkrunEast of England10:00
Bryn Bach parkrunWales09:00
Buckingham parkrunSouth East England10:30
Burgess parkrunGreater London09:00
Burnham-on-Crouch parkrunEast of England09:00
Burnley parkrunNorth West England09:00
Bushy parkrunGreater London09:00
California Country parkrunSouth East England10:30
Cambridge parkrunEast of England10:30
Camperdown parkrun, DundeeScotland09:30
Canons Park parkrunGreater London09:00
Canterbury parkrunSouth East England10:30
Cape Pembroke Lighthouse parkrunFalkland Islands10:00
Cardiff parkrunWales09:00
Carlisle parkrunNorth West England09:00
Cassiobury parkrunEast of England10:30
Castle Park parkrunEast of England10:30
Castlewellan parkrunNorthern Ireland10:30
Catford parkrunGreater London10:30
Catton parkrunEast of England08:30
Centre Vale parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:00
Chadderton Hall parkrunNorth West England09:00
Chasewater parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Chelmsford Central parkrunEast of England10:30
Cheltenham parkrunSouth West England10:30
Chester parkrunNorth West England09:00
Chichester parkrunSouth East England09:00
Chippenham parkrunSouth West England10:30
Citypark parkrun, CraigavonNorthern Ireland10:30
Clacton Seafront parkrunEast of England10:30
Clare Castle parkrunEast of England09:00
Cliffe Castle parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Clitheroe Castle parkrunNorth West England10:30
Clumber Park parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Colchester Castle parkrunEast of England09:00
Colwick parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Congleton parkrunNorth West England09:00
Conkers parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Conyngham Hall parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Cotsford Fields parkrunNorth East England09:00
Crane Park parkrunGreater London09:00
Cranleigh parkrunSouth East England10:30
Crathes Castle parkrunScotland09:30
Crewe parkrunNorth West England10:30
Crichton parkrunScotland11:00
Cyclopark parkrunSouth East England09:00
Dalby Forest parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Darlington South Park parkrunNorth East England10:30
Daventry parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Delamere parkrunNorth West England09:00
Derry City parkrunNorthern Ireland11:00
Dewsbury parkrunYorkshire and the Humber08:30
Dinton Pastures parkrunSouth East England08:30
Druridge Bay parkrunNorth East England10:30
Dulwich parkrunGreater London10:00
Dunfermline parkrunScotland11:00
Durham parkrunNorth East England10:30
East Brighton parkrunSouth East England09:00
Eastbourne parkrunSouth East England09:00
Eastleigh parkrunSouth East England10:30
Eastville parkrunSouth West England10:30
Eden Project parkrunSouth West England09:00
Eglinton parkrunScotland09:00
Elgin parkrunScotland11:00
Ellenbrook Fields parkrunEast of England10:30
Ellesmere Port parkrunNorth West England10:30
Enniskillen parkrunNorthern Ireland09:30
Exmouth parkrunSouth West England08:30
Fareham parkrunSouth East England09:00
Felixstowe parkrunEast of England10:30
Fell Foot parkrun, Newby BridgeNorth West England09:30
Ferry Meadows parkrunEast of England09:00
Fleetwood Promenade parkrunNorth West England09:00
Folkestone parkrunSouth East England10:30
Ford parkrunNorth West England10:00
Forest of Dean parkrunSouth West England10:30
Frickley Country parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Frimley Lodge parkrunSouth East England10:00
Gadebridge parkrunEast of England09:00
Gedling parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Girvan Prom parkrunScotland11:00
Gladstone parkrunGreater London10:30
Glossop parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Gloucester City parkrunSouth West England10:30
Grangemoor parkrunWales09:00
Graves parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Great Cornard parkrunEast of England10:30
Great Denham parkrunEast of England10:30
Great Notley parkrunEast of England09:00
Greenock parkrunScotland11:00
Greenwich parkrunGreater London09:00
Groe parkrunWales10:00
Grovelands parkrun, EnfieldGreater London09:00
Guildford parkrunSouth East England09:00
Haigh Woodland parkrunNorth West England10:30
Haldon Forest parkrunSouth West England10:30
Hanley parkrunWest Midlands09:00
Harrogate parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Harrow Lodge parkrunGreater London10:30
Harrow parkrunGreater London10:30
Hartlepool parkrunNorth East England10:30
Harwich parkrunEast of England09:00
Hastings parkrunSouth East England09:00
Havant parkrunSouth East England09:00
Haverfordwest parkrunWales09:00
Haverhill parkrunEast of England10:30
Hazlehead parkrun, AberdeenScotland09:30
Heartlands parkrunSouth West England08:30
Henley-on-Thames parkrunSouth East England08:30
Henstridge Airfield parkrunSouth West England09:00
Herrington Country parkrunNorth East England10:30
Heslington parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Highbury Fields parkrunGreater London09:00
Highwoods parkrunEast of England10:30
Hillsborough parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:00
Hilly Fields parkrunGreater London10:00
Hoblingwell parkrunGreater London09:00
Hockley Woods parkrunEast of England10:30
Hogmoor Inclosure parkrunSouth East England09:00
Holkham parkrunEast of England10:30
Horsham parkrunSouth East England09:00
Horton Park parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Houghton Hall parkrunEast of England10:30
Hove Promenade parkrunSouth East England09:00
Huddersfield parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Humber Bridge parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:30
Hunstanton Promenade parkrunEast of England09:00
Huntingdon parkrunEast of England09:00
Hyde parkrunNorth West England10:30
Hyndburn parkrunNorth West England10:30
Inverness parkrunScotland10:30
Ipswich parkrunEast of England08:30
Irchester Country parkrunEast Midlands08:30
Jersey parkrunChannel Islands10:00
Kesgrave parkrunEast of England09:00
Keswick parkrunNorth West England09:00
Kettering parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Killerton parkrunSouth West England08:30
King George V Playing Field parkrunSouth West England09:00
King's Lynn parkrunEast of England09:00
Kingdom parkrunSouth East England09:00
Kingsbury Water parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Kirkcaldy parkrunScotland09:00
Knowsley parkrunNorth West England10:30
Lancaster parkrunNorth West England09:00
Leamington parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Lee-on-the-Solent parkrunSouth East England10:30
Leicester Victoria parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Letchworth parkrunEast of England09:00
Linford Wood parkrunSouth East England10:30
Lingwood parkrunEast of England10:00
Linwood parkrunScotland11:00
Littlehampton Prom parkrunSouth East England09:00
Littleport parkrunEast of England09:00
Livingston parkrunScotland11:00
Lloyd parkrun, CroydonGreater London09:00
Loch Leven parkrunScotland11:00
Loch Neaton parkrun, WattonEast of England10:30
Long Eaton parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Lowestoft parkrunEast of England09:30
Ludlow parkrunWest Midlands08:30
Luton Wardown parkrunEast of England09:00
Lydiard parkrunSouth West England10:30
Lydney parkrunSouth West England08:30
Lyme Park parkrunNorth West England09:00
Lytham Hall parkrunNorth West England08:30
Maesteg parkrunWales09:30
Magherafelt junior parkrunNorthern Ireland09:30
Maidenhead parkrunSouth East England10:30
Maidstone parkrunSouth East England08:30
Maldon Prom parkrunEast of England09:00
Manor Field parkrun, WhittleseyEast of England10:30
March parkrunEast of England10:30
Margate parkrunSouth East England09:00
Markeaton parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Marshall Drive parkrun, BrottonNorth East England09:00
Medina I.O.W. parkrunSouth East England10:00
Melksham parkrunSouth West England09:00
Melton Mowbray parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Middleton Woods parkrunYorkshire and the Humber08:30
Milford Waterfront parkrunWales10:30
Millennium Country parkrun, Forest of Marston ValeEast of England09:00
Millfield parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Milton Keynes parkrunSouth East England10:30
Mole Valley parkrunSouth East England09:00
Montrose parkrunScotland09:00
Morecambe Prom parkrunNorth West England10:30
Mount Edgcumbe parkrunSouth West England10:30
Myrtle parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Nant y Pandy parkrunWales10:30
Netley Abbey parkrunSouth East England09:00
Newark parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrunNorth East England09:00
Newborough Forest parkrunWales09:00
Newbury parkrunSouth East England10:30
Newport parkrunWales10:30
Nonsuch parkrunSouth East England10:00
Normanby Hall parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Northampton parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Northwich parkrunNorth West England10:30
Nostell parkrunYorkshire and the Humber08:30
Oak Hill parkrunGreater London10:30
Old Deer Park parkrunGreater London10:30
Oldham parkrunNorth West England10:30
Orangefield parkrunNorthern Ireland11:00
Ormeau parkrunNorthern Ireland11:00
Ormskirk parkrunNorth West England09:00
Osterley parkrunGreater London10:30
Oxford parkrunSouth East England10:00
Panshanger parkrunEast of England09:00
Peacehaven parkrunSouth East England10:30
Peckham Rye parkrunGreater London09:00
Pegwell Bay parkrunSouth East England10:30
Penallta parkrunWales10:30
Pendle parkrunNorth West England10:30
Pennington Flash parkrunNorth West England10:30
Penrith parkrunNorth West England10:30
Penrose parkrunSouth West England10:30
Perry Hall parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Perth parkrunScotland11:00
Peter Pan parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:30
Phoenix parkrunNorth West England10:30
Plean parkrunScotland10:30
Plymvalley parkrunSouth West England09:00
Pocket parkrunEast of England10:30
Polkemmet Country parkrunScotland09:30
Pollok parkrun, GlasgowScotland09:30
Pomphrey Hill parkrunSouth West England10:30
Pontefract parkrunYorkshire and the Humber08:30
Poolsbrook parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Portobello parkrun, EdinburghScotland09:30
Portrush parkrunNorthern Ireland09:30
Potternewton parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Princes parkrun, LiverpoolNorth West England10:00
Prospect parkrunSouth East England10:30
Prudhoe Riverside parkrunNorth East England10:30
Queen Elizabeth parkrunSouth East England10:30
Ramsbottom junior parkrunNorth West England10:30
Raphael parkrunGreater London09:00
Redcar parkrunNorth East England10:30
Reigate Priory parkrunSouth East England10:30
Richmond parkrunGreater London10:30
Rickmansworth parkrunEast of England09:00
Riddlesdown parkrunGreater London09:00
Riverfront parkrunWales10:30
Riverside parkrunNorth East England09:00
Roding Valley parkrunEast of England10:30
Rosliston parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Ross-on-Wye parkrunSouth West England08:30
Rothwell parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Roundshaw Downs parkrunGreater London10:00
Rugby parkrunWest Midlands09:00
Rushcliffe parkrunEast Midlands10:00
Rushmere parkrunSouth East England09:00
Rushmoor parkrunSouth East England09:00
Rutland Water parkrunEast Midlands10:30
Sale Water parkrunNorth West England10:30
Salisbury parkrunSouth West England10:30
Scunthorpe parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Seaford Beach parkrunSouth East England09:00
Sedgefield parkrunNorth East England09:00
Selby parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Severn Valley Country parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Sheffield Castle parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Shepton Mallet parkrunSouth West England08:30
Shipley Country parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Shorne Woods parkrunSouth East England10:30
Shrewsbury parkrunWest Midlands08:30
Sittingbourne parkrunSouth East England10:30
Sizewell parkrunEast of England09:00
Skipton parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Snowden Field parkrunEast Midlands09:00
South Manchester parkrunNorth West England09:00
South Norwood parkrunGreater London10:30
South Woodham Ferrers parkrunEast of England10:30
Southampton junior parkrunSouth East England09:00
Southampton parkrunSouth East England10:30
Southend parkrunEast of England10:00
Southport parkrunNorth West England10:30
Southsea parkrunSouth East England09:00
Southwark parkrunGreater London10:30
Southwick Country parkrunSouth West England09:00
Squerryes Winery parkrunSouth East England10:30
St Albans parkrunEast of England10:30
St Helens parkrunNorth West England08:30
Stevenage parkrunEast of England10:30
Stewart parkrun, MiddlesbroughNorth East England09:00
Stonehaven parkrunScotland11:00
Stonehouse parkrunSouth West England09:00
Stormont parkrunNorthern Ireland09:30
Stratford Park parkrun, StroudSouth West England10:30
Stratford-upon-Avon parkrunWest Midlands09:00
Strathclyde parkrunScotland09:00
Street parkrunSouth West England10:30
Stretford parkrunNorth West England10:30
Sutton Park parkrunWest Midlands08:30
Swaffham parkrunEast of England09:00
Swansea Bay parkrunWales10:30
Tamar Lakes parkrunSouth West England10:30
Tawd Valley parkrunNorth West England10:30
Telford parkrunWest Midlands10:30
Temple Newsam parkrunYorkshire and the Humber10:30
Tewkesbury parkrunSouth West England09:00
The Wammy parkrunWest Midlands10:30
The Waterfront junior parkrunChannel Islands09:00
Thetford parkrunEast of England09:00
Thurrock parkrun, Orsett HeathEast of England09:00
Tilgate parkrunSouth East England09:00
Tollcross parkrun, GlasgowScotland11:00
Tonbridge parkrunSouth East England10:30
Tooting Common parkrunGreater London10:30
Torbay Velopark parkrunSouth West England10:30
Tring parkrunEast of England09:00
Troon parkrunScotland11:00
Tyne Green parkrunNorth East England09:00
Upton Court parkrunSouth East England10:30
Upton House parkrunSouth West England08:30
Ury Riverside parkrunScotland09:30
Valentines parkrunGreater London10:00
Valley parkrun, NewtownabbeyNorthern Ireland09:30
Victoria parkrun, GlasgowScotland09:30
Vogrie parkrunScotland11:00
Walmer and Deal Seafront parkrunSouth East England08:30
Wanstead Flats parkrunGreater London09:00
Warrington parkrunNorth West England09:00
Watergrove parkrun, RochdaleNorth West England08:30
Watermeadows parkrunEast Midlands09:00
Waterworks parkrun, BelfastNorthern Ireland11:00
Wendover Woods parkrunSouth East England10:30
Wepre parkrunWales10:30
Westmill parkrunEast of England10:30
Whinlatter Forest parkrunNorth West England10:30
Whiteley parkrunSouth East England09:00
Whitstable parkrunSouth East England09:00
Widnes parkrunNorth West England10:30
Wilmslow parkrunNorth West England10:30
Wimpole Estate parkrunEast of England09:00
Winchester parkrunSouth East England08:30
Witney parkrunSouth East England09:00
Witton parkrunNorth West England08:30
Woking parkrunSouth East England10:30
Wolverhampton parkrunWest Midlands10:00
Woodhouse Moor parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00
Woodley parkrunSouth East England10:30
Woolacombe Dunes parkrunSouth West England09:00
Worcester Pitchcroft parkrunWest Midlands10:00
Worthing parkrunSouth East England10:30
Yatton Recreation junior parkrunSouth West England09:00
Yeovil Montacute parkrunSouth West England10:30
York parkrunYorkshire and the Humber09:00

List correct at time of publication. Click here for parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’.

