We highlight the UK courses holding an extra event on January 1

Looking to start your year with a parkrun? Many additional UK events are being held over the festive period and here we list those taking place on New Year’s Day.

Our article on the fastest and toughest parkruns in the UK (available here) was among the most read on our website in 2019 and of the events included, Worthing (ranked as the third-fastest parkrun course in the UK earlier this year), Pegwell Bay (fourth-fastest) and Eden Project (fifth-fastest) are welcoming New Year’s Day parkrunners this year.

Check out the full list of UK parkruns taking place on January 1 below and see parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’ at parkrun.org.uk/special-events

Event Location Start time Aberbeeg parkrun Wales 10:30 Aberdeen parkrun Scotland 11:00 Aberystwyth parkrun Wales 09:00 Albert parkrun, Middlesbrough North East England 10:30 Aldenham parkrun East of England 09:00 Alderford Lake parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Alice Holt parkrun South East England 10:30 Ally Pally parkrun Greater London 10:00 Alvaston parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Andover parkrun South East England 09:00 Antrim parkrun Northern Ireland 11:00 Armley parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:00 Avenham Park junior parkrun North West England 09:00 Aviemore parkrun Scotland 11:00 Ayr parkrun Scotland 09:00 Banbury parkrun South East England 10:30 Barclay parkrun East of England 10:30 Barnsley parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:00 Barnstaple parkrun South West England 10:30 Barrow parkrun North West England 09:00 Barry Island parkrun Wales 09:00 Basingstoke parkrun South East England 09:00 Bath Skyline parkrun South West England 10:30 Beckenham Place parkrun Greater London 09:00 Bedford parkrun East of England 09:00 Belton House parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Bestwood Village parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Bexley parkrun Greater London 10:30 Bicester parkrun South East England 09:00 Bideford parkrun South West England 09:00 Billericay parkrun East of England 09:00 Black Park parkrun South East England 09:00 Blackhill parkrun North East England 09:00 Blackpool parkrun North West England 10:00 Blickling parkrun East of England 09:00 Blyth Links parkrun North East England 10:30 Bognor Regis parkrun South East England 10:30 Bournemouth parkrun South West England 10:00 Bracknell parkrun South East England 08:30 Bramley parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Brandon Country Park parkrun East of England 10:30 Braunstone parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Brighton & Hove parkrun South East England 10:30 Bromley parkrun Greater London 10:00 Brueton parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Brundall parkrun East of England 10:00 Bryn Bach parkrun Wales 09:00 Buckingham parkrun South East England 10:30 Burgess parkrun Greater London 09:00 Burnham-on-Crouch parkrun East of England 09:00 Burnley parkrun North West England 09:00 Bushy parkrun Greater London 09:00 California Country parkrun South East England 10:30 Cambridge parkrun East of England 10:30 Camperdown parkrun, Dundee Scotland 09:30 Canons Park parkrun Greater London 09:00 Canterbury parkrun South East England 10:30 Cape Pembroke Lighthouse parkrun Falkland Islands 10:00 Cardiff parkrun Wales 09:00 Carlisle parkrun North West England 09:00 Cassiobury parkrun East of England 10:30 Castle Park parkrun East of England 10:30 Castlewellan parkrun Northern Ireland 10:30 Catford parkrun Greater London 10:30 Catton parkrun East of England 08:30 Centre Vale parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:00 Chadderton Hall parkrun North West England 09:00 Chasewater parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Chelmsford Central parkrun East of England 10:30 Cheltenham parkrun South West England 10:30 Chester parkrun North West England 09:00 Chichester parkrun South East England 09:00 Chippenham parkrun South West England 10:30 Citypark parkrun, Craigavon Northern Ireland 10:30 Clacton Seafront parkrun East of England 10:30 Clare Castle parkrun East of England 09:00 Cliffe Castle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Clitheroe Castle parkrun North West England 10:30 Clumber Park parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Colchester Castle parkrun East of England 09:00 Colwick parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Congleton parkrun North West England 09:00 Conkers parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Conyngham Hall parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Cotsford Fields parkrun North East England 09:00 Crane Park parkrun Greater London 09:00 Cranleigh parkrun South East England 10:30 Crathes Castle parkrun Scotland 09:30 Crewe parkrun North West England 10:30 Crichton parkrun Scotland 11:00 Cyclopark parkrun South East England 09:00 Dalby Forest parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Darlington South Park parkrun North East England 10:30 Daventry parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Delamere parkrun North West England 09:00 Derry City parkrun Northern Ireland 11:00 Dewsbury parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 08:30 Dinton Pastures parkrun South East England 08:30 Druridge Bay parkrun North East England 10:30 Dulwich parkrun Greater London 10:00 Dunfermline parkrun Scotland 11:00 Durham parkrun North East England 10:30 East Brighton parkrun South East England 09:00 Eastbourne parkrun South East England 09:00 Eastleigh parkrun South East England 10:30 Eastville parkrun South West England 10:30 Eden Project parkrun South West England 09:00 Eglinton parkrun Scotland 09:00 Elgin parkrun Scotland 11:00 Ellenbrook Fields parkrun East of England 10:30 Ellesmere Port parkrun North West England 10:30 Enniskillen parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Exmouth parkrun South West England 08:30 Fareham parkrun South East England 09:00 Felixstowe parkrun East of England 10:30 Fell Foot parkrun, Newby Bridge North West England 09:30 Ferry Meadows parkrun East of England 09:00 Fleetwood Promenade parkrun North West England 09:00 Folkestone parkrun South East England 10:30 Ford parkrun North West England 10:00 Forest of Dean parkrun South West England 10:30 Frickley Country parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Frimley Lodge parkrun South East England 10:00 Gadebridge parkrun East of England 09:00 Gedling parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Girvan Prom parkrun Scotland 11:00 Gladstone parkrun Greater London 10:30 Glossop parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Gloucester City parkrun South West England 10:30 Grangemoor parkrun Wales 09:00 Graves parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Great Cornard parkrun East of England 10:30 Great Denham parkrun East of England 10:30 Great Notley parkrun East of England 09:00 Greenock parkrun Scotland 11:00 Greenwich parkrun Greater London 09:00 Groe parkrun Wales 10:00 Grovelands parkrun, Enfield Greater London 09:00 Guildford parkrun South East England 09:00 Haigh Woodland parkrun North West England 10:30 Haldon Forest parkrun South West England 10:30 Hanley parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Harrogate parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Harrow Lodge parkrun Greater London 10:30 Harrow parkrun Greater London 10:30 Hartlepool parkrun North East England 10:30 Harwich parkrun East of England 09:00 Hastings parkrun South East England 09:00 Havant parkrun South East England 09:00 Haverfordwest parkrun Wales 09:00 Haverhill parkrun East of England 10:30 Hazlehead parkrun, Aberdeen Scotland 09:30 Heartlands parkrun South West England 08:30 Henley-on-Thames parkrun South East England 08:30 Henstridge Airfield parkrun South West England 09:00 Herrington Country parkrun North East England 10:30 Heslington parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Highbury Fields parkrun Greater London 09:00 Highwoods parkrun East of England 10:30 Hillsborough parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:00 Hilly Fields parkrun Greater London 10:00 Hoblingwell parkrun Greater London 09:00 Hockley Woods parkrun East of England 10:30 Hogmoor Inclosure parkrun South East England 09:00 Holkham parkrun East of England 10:30 Horsham parkrun South East England 09:00 Horton Park parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Houghton Hall parkrun East of England 10:30 Hove Promenade parkrun South East England 09:00 Huddersfield parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Humber Bridge parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:30 Hunstanton Promenade parkrun East of England 09:00 Huntingdon parkrun East of England 09:00 Hyde parkrun North West England 10:30 Hyndburn parkrun North West England 10:30 Inverness parkrun Scotland 10:30 Ipswich parkrun East of England 08:30 Irchester Country parkrun East Midlands 08:30 Jersey parkrun Channel Islands 10:00 Kesgrave parkrun East of England 09:00 Keswick parkrun North West England 09:00 Kettering parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Killerton parkrun South West England 08:30 King George V Playing Field parkrun South West England 09:00 King's Lynn parkrun East of England 09:00 Kingdom parkrun South East England 09:00 Kingsbury Water parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Kirkcaldy parkrun Scotland 09:00 Knowsley parkrun North West England 10:30 Lancaster parkrun North West England 09:00 Leamington parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun South East England 10:30 Leicester Victoria parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Letchworth parkrun East of England 09:00 Linford Wood parkrun South East England 10:30 Lingwood parkrun East of England 10:00 Linwood parkrun Scotland 11:00 Littlehampton Prom parkrun South East England 09:00 Littleport parkrun East of England 09:00 Livingston parkrun Scotland 11:00 Lloyd parkrun, Croydon Greater London 09:00 Loch Leven parkrun Scotland 11:00 Loch Neaton parkrun, Watton East of England 10:30 Long Eaton parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Lowestoft parkrun East of England 09:30 Ludlow parkrun West Midlands 08:30 Luton Wardown parkrun East of England 09:00 Lydiard parkrun South West England 10:30 Lydney parkrun South West England 08:30 Lyme Park parkrun North West England 09:00 Lytham Hall parkrun North West England 08:30 Maesteg parkrun Wales 09:30 Magherafelt junior parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Maidenhead parkrun South East England 10:30 Maidstone parkrun South East England 08:30 Maldon Prom parkrun East of England 09:00 Manor Field parkrun, Whittlesey East of England 10:30 March parkrun East of England 10:30 Margate parkrun South East England 09:00 Markeaton parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Marshall Drive parkrun, Brotton North East England 09:00 Medina I.O.W. parkrun South East England 10:00 Melksham parkrun South West England 09:00 Melton Mowbray parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Middleton Woods parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 08:30 Milford Waterfront parkrun Wales 10:30 Millennium Country parkrun, Forest of Marston Vale East of England 09:00 Millfield parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Milton Keynes parkrun South East England 10:30 Mole Valley parkrun South East England 09:00 Montrose parkrun Scotland 09:00 Morecambe Prom parkrun North West England 10:30 Mount Edgcumbe parkrun South West England 10:30 Myrtle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Nant y Pandy parkrun Wales 10:30 Netley Abbey parkrun South East England 09:00 Newark parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrun North East England 09:00 Newborough Forest parkrun Wales 09:00 Newbury parkrun South East England 10:30 Newport parkrun Wales 10:30 Nonsuch parkrun South East England 10:00 Normanby Hall parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Northampton parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Northwich parkrun North West England 10:30 Nostell parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 08:30 Oak Hill parkrun Greater London 10:30 Old Deer Park parkrun Greater London 10:30 Oldham parkrun North West England 10:30 Orangefield parkrun Northern Ireland 11:00 Ormeau parkrun Northern Ireland 11:00 Ormskirk parkrun North West England 09:00 Osterley parkrun Greater London 10:30 Oxford parkrun South East England 10:00 Panshanger parkrun East of England 09:00 Peacehaven parkrun South East England 10:30 Peckham Rye parkrun Greater London 09:00 Pegwell Bay parkrun South East England 10:30 Penallta parkrun Wales 10:30 Pendle parkrun North West England 10:30 Pennington Flash parkrun North West England 10:30 Penrith parkrun North West England 10:30 Penrose parkrun South West England 10:30 Perry Hall parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Perth parkrun Scotland 11:00 Peter Pan parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:30 Phoenix parkrun North West England 10:30 Plean parkrun Scotland 10:30 Plymvalley parkrun South West England 09:00 Pocket parkrun East of England 10:30 Polkemmet Country parkrun Scotland 09:30 Pollok parkrun, Glasgow Scotland 09:30 Pomphrey Hill parkrun South West England 10:30 Pontefract parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 08:30 Poolsbrook parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Portobello parkrun, Edinburgh Scotland 09:30 Portrush parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Potternewton parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Princes parkrun, Liverpool North West England 10:00 Prospect parkrun South East England 10:30 Prudhoe Riverside parkrun North East England 10:30 Queen Elizabeth parkrun South East England 10:30 Ramsbottom junior parkrun North West England 10:30 Raphael parkrun Greater London 09:00 Redcar parkrun North East England 10:30 Reigate Priory parkrun South East England 10:30 Richmond parkrun Greater London 10:30 Rickmansworth parkrun East of England 09:00 Riddlesdown parkrun Greater London 09:00 Riverfront parkrun Wales 10:30 Riverside parkrun North East England 09:00 Roding Valley parkrun East of England 10:30 Rosliston parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Ross-on-Wye parkrun South West England 08:30 Rothwell parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Roundshaw Downs parkrun Greater London 10:00 Rugby parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Rushcliffe parkrun East Midlands 10:00 Rushmere parkrun South East England 09:00 Rushmoor parkrun South East England 09:00 Rutland Water parkrun East Midlands 10:30 Sale Water parkrun North West England 10:30 Salisbury parkrun South West England 10:30 Scunthorpe parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Seaford Beach parkrun South East England 09:00 Sedgefield parkrun North East England 09:00 Selby parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Severn Valley Country parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Sheffield Castle parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Shepton Mallet parkrun South West England 08:30 Shipley Country parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Shorne Woods parkrun South East England 10:30 Shrewsbury parkrun West Midlands 08:30 Sittingbourne parkrun South East England 10:30 Sizewell parkrun East of England 09:00 Skipton parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Snowden Field parkrun East Midlands 09:00 South Manchester parkrun North West England 09:00 South Norwood parkrun Greater London 10:30 South Woodham Ferrers parkrun East of England 10:30 Southampton junior parkrun South East England 09:00 Southampton parkrun South East England 10:30 Southend parkrun East of England 10:00 Southport parkrun North West England 10:30 Southsea parkrun South East England 09:00 Southwark parkrun Greater London 10:30 Southwick Country parkrun South West England 09:00 Squerryes Winery parkrun South East England 10:30 St Albans parkrun East of England 10:30 St Helens parkrun North West England 08:30 Stevenage parkrun East of England 10:30 Stewart parkrun, Middlesbrough North East England 09:00 Stonehaven parkrun Scotland 11:00 Stonehouse parkrun South West England 09:00 Stormont parkrun Northern Ireland 09:30 Stratford Park parkrun, Stroud South West England 10:30 Stratford-upon-Avon parkrun West Midlands 09:00 Strathclyde parkrun Scotland 09:00 Street parkrun South West England 10:30 Stretford parkrun North West England 10:30 Sutton Park parkrun West Midlands 08:30 Swaffham parkrun East of England 09:00 Swansea Bay parkrun Wales 10:30 Tamar Lakes parkrun South West England 10:30 Tawd Valley parkrun North West England 10:30 Telford parkrun West Midlands 10:30 Temple Newsam parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 10:30 Tewkesbury parkrun South West England 09:00 The Wammy parkrun West Midlands 10:30 The Waterfront junior parkrun Channel Islands 09:00 Thetford parkrun East of England 09:00 Thurrock parkrun, Orsett Heath East of England 09:00 Tilgate parkrun South East England 09:00 Tollcross parkrun, Glasgow Scotland 11:00 Tonbridge parkrun South East England 10:30 Tooting Common parkrun Greater London 10:30 Torbay Velopark parkrun South West England 10:30 Tring parkrun East of England 09:00 Troon parkrun Scotland 11:00 Tyne Green parkrun North East England 09:00 Upton Court parkrun South East England 10:30 Upton House parkrun South West England 08:30 Ury Riverside parkrun Scotland 09:30 Valentines parkrun Greater London 10:00 Valley parkrun, Newtownabbey Northern Ireland 09:30 Victoria parkrun, Glasgow Scotland 09:30 Vogrie parkrun Scotland 11:00 Walmer and Deal Seafront parkrun South East England 08:30 Wanstead Flats parkrun Greater London 09:00 Warrington parkrun North West England 09:00 Watergrove parkrun, Rochdale North West England 08:30 Watermeadows parkrun East Midlands 09:00 Waterworks parkrun, Belfast Northern Ireland 11:00 Wendover Woods parkrun South East England 10:30 Wepre parkrun Wales 10:30 Westmill parkrun East of England 10:30 Whinlatter Forest parkrun North West England 10:30 Whiteley parkrun South East England 09:00 Whitstable parkrun South East England 09:00 Widnes parkrun North West England 10:30 Wilmslow parkrun North West England 10:30 Wimpole Estate parkrun East of England 09:00 Winchester parkrun South East England 08:30 Witney parkrun South East England 09:00 Witton parkrun North West England 08:30 Woking parkrun South East England 10:30 Wolverhampton parkrun West Midlands 10:00 Woodhouse Moor parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00 Woodley parkrun South East England 10:30 Woolacombe Dunes parkrun South West England 09:00 Worcester Pitchcroft parkrun West Midlands 10:00 Worthing parkrun South East England 10:30 Yatton Recreation junior parkrun South West England 09:00 Yeovil Montacute parkrun South West England 10:30 York parkrun Yorkshire and the Humber 09:00

List correct at time of publication. Click here for parkrun’s full ‘Christmas & New Year Compendium’.

