Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie, Karsten Warholm and Mondo Duplantis among athletes competing at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meeting

The Wanda Diamond League series continues in Rome on Thursday (September 17) and fans around the world can watch the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meeting live.

Training partners Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie (pictured above) are among those competing as they clash over 800m. Reekie had led the world rankings with 1:58.63 before Norway’s Hedda Hynne ran 1:58.10 in Bellinzona just two days before the Rome Diamond League event at which she is also racing.

Muir has clocked 1:58.84 this summer, while Alex Bell, who has run 2:00.28, completes the British trio in action.

Two-time world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm and world pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis will both surely again have world records on their mind.

New British champion and national record-holder Harry Coppell, who cleared 5.85m in Manchester, joins Duplantis and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault.

Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah makes her international season debut as she races the 100m, with her season’s best of 10.88 having been clocked in Kingston.

Britain’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot joins her in the field, while Laviai Nielsen and Rabah Yousif are in 400m action, Cindy Ofili contests the 100m hurdles and Jessie Knight races the 400m hurdles.

The men’s 100m features South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Mike Rodgers of the USA, while Britain’s Andrew Pozzi is back in action in the 110m hurdles.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who impressed with a 5000m win in Ostrava, lines up alongside Norway’s double European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 3000m.

Gianmarco Tamberi will be hoping for a home high jump win.

A timetable, start lists and live results are available here.

WATCH LIVE

Specific broadcasters will show the action in various territories (click here for further info), with fans in the UK able to watch on BBC Two.

Fans from some territories, including the UK, will also be able to watch via the live Diamond League YouTube channel stream below.

The stream will be live from 19:00 CEST (18:00 BST).

Keep an eye on our social media channels and website for updates and a report.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram