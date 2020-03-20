The European indoor 800m silver medallist says sport is a secondary concern for now but he is looking forward to getting things back on track

Some of Britain’s top athletes are sharing insight into how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to cause great uncertainty and disruption to training and competition. Here, European indoor 800m silver medallist Jamie Webb talks about his own situation and shares some advice for athletes in a similar position.

“The work we’re putting in now will still pay off in the long run”

“At the end of the day, all the work we’re putting in now will still pay off in the long run,” says Webb, who has put his career as a chemistry teacher on hold this year to focus on his athletics. “This really is a long game, so it’s not going to waste.

“I was intending on spending April in Portugal but that is looking more and more unlikely by the day. Again, we just have to be prepared for any situation and be flexible with our plan.

“We’re in a real time of uncertainty, so at the moment I have no meets lined up, as it’s hard to get anything confirmed for May time when the meets themselves are uncertain whether they will run.

“The only ‘firm’ event we have are the Olympic trials, so I’ll be doing all I can to be ready for them in June. Until that changes, my focus will stay the same.”

“We all have a responsibility to look after each other”

“I just urge people to follow government advice and be sensible,” adds last year’s European indoor 800m silver medallist.

“We all have a responsibility to look after each other.

“Sport is a secondary concern for now, but keep training hard, and we’ll be back on the track soon.”

