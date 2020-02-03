Triple jumper Zango leaps 17.77m while hurdler Pozzi clocks world lead, while records fall at the Marugame Half

There were many impressive performances on a busy weekend of athletics action around the world, with Jemma Reekie breaking the British indoor 800m record in Glasgow and Keely Hodgkinson setting a European indoor under-20 800m record in Vienna (report here), Anna Emilie Møller and Mahamed Mahamed dominating at the BUCS Champs in Edinburgh (report here) and Charlotte Arter ‏improving the world parkrun record in Cardiff (report here).

Here are some of the other highlights.

Meeting de Paris, France, February 2

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango recorded an outright African triple jump record of 17.77m which puts him equal fourth on the world indoor all-time list behind only Teddy Tamgho, Aliecer Urrutia and Christian Olsson.

The world bronze medallist’s mark is just 15 centimetres off the world indoor record set in 2011 by Tamgho, who is Zango’s coach.

Britain’s Andrew Pozzi also enjoyed a strong start to his season as he first clocked 7.56 in the 60m hurdles heats and then ran a world-leading 7.52 to win the final for his fastest ever opener. France’s Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was second in 7.66.

USA’s Christina Clemons won the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.91.

British record-holder Holly Bradshaw won the pole vault with a clearance of 4.61m.

🇫🇷 Thanks Paris for putting on such an awesome comp! Felt a bit alien & lacked discipline but was SUPER FUN to be back on 16 steps & 460s in competition! Best jump of the day was a ✖️ so here's one of my 471 attempt 😁 ALSO thanks to Mizuno my onesie felt so special! pic.twitter.com/r31HuU2pwI — Holly Bradshaw (@HollyBradshawPV) February 2, 2020

Marugame Half Marathon, Japan, February 2

Brett Robinson and Helalia Johannes both ran national records to claim victory, with Robinson breaking the Australian record with 59:57 and Johannes improving her own Namibian record with a time of 68:10.

In an exciting sprint finish to the men’s race, Yusuke Ogura ran a Japanese record of 60:00 in second as Britain’s Callum Hawkins was third in 60:01, just one second off his PB set when winning the same race three years ago.

After storming down the track on the way to the finish line, Hawkins stopped his watch and threw his hands to his head in disappointment at just missing his PB, which is also the Scottish record, and a sub-one-hour time.

Brett Robinson wins Marugame Half 59:56 unoff. pic.twitter.com/RmJJwi79qe — Japan Running News (@JRNHeadlines) February 2, 2020

Britain’s Charlotte Purdue ran 68:23 for second in the women’s race, while Choi Kyund-Sun set a Korean record of 68:35 in third place. Australia’s Sinead Diver finished fourth in 68:50.

Indoor Classic, Vienna, Austria, February 1

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clocked 2:01.16 to break the European under-20 800m indoor record when winning the race.

Tom Keen clocked 3:41.44 for 1500m to improve on the UK under-20 indoor record which had been held by former AW employee Matt McLaughlin since 2013.

Alex Botterill won the men’s 800m in 1:47.93.

Andrew Robertson clocked 6.62 and Eugene Amo-Dadzie a 6.72 PB to finish first and second respectively in the 60m.

Loughborough, February 1

Lewis Byng threw 19.18m to break the British indoor under-20 shot put record, adding 49cm to the previous record set by Jamie Williamson in 2006.

T12 sprinter Zac Shaw clocked a 7.07 60m PB.

Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, Germany, January 31

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh improved her world under-20 indoor high jump record with a winning clearance of 2.02m.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo competed in both the 60m and long jump, first clocking 7.37 in the sprint heats and then jumping a best of 6.83m. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the long jump with a world-leading PB of 6.92m as Britain’s Abigail Irozuru was sixth with 6.56m.

Renaud Lavillenie and his younger brother Valentin claimed a one-two in the pole vault, with both clearing 5.70m and Renaud winning on countback.

Bethwell Birgen won the men’s 3000m in a PB of 7:38.50, while Axumawit Embaye won the women’s 1500m in 4:07.94.

Tobi Amusan clocked a PB of 7.84 to win the 60m hurdles, while Shania Collins took the 60m in 7.20.

The controversial format for the men’s long jump prompted much discussion, as Eusebio Cáceres won with 7.99m but Julian Howard placed third despite having a better earlier jump (7.88m) than second-placed Vladyslav Mazur (7.84m) as Howard fouled in the last round, which was the ‘final’ to decide the top three placings.

I’m so pleased I got out. This format is utterly ridiculous.

The athletes should skip the first 5 rounds and then just jump the last. The sports gone mad. #LongJump https://t.co/VUIAMxvJGY — Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) January 31, 2020

Power 5 Invitational, Michigan, USA, February 1

Britain’s Cindy Ofili and her sister Tiffany Porter both clocked 8.19 to achieve a one-two in the 60m hurdles.

USA’s Allyson Felix won the 60m in 7.35.

Mondeville, France, February 1

Harry Coppell cleared 5.70m, just 1cm off his overall PB, while Adam Hague cleared 5.60m for a GB pole vault one-two.

Rochlitz, Germany, February 2

Britain’s Sophie McKinna started her season by throwing 17.56m in the shot put and Amelia Strickler an indoor PB of 17.51m.

Trinec, Czech Republic, February 2

Tom Gale cleared 2.30m to equal his overall high jump PB and add 2cm to his previous indoor best.

He also attempted the Olympic standard height of 2.33m.

Reykjavík International Games, Iceland, February 2

Dominic Ogbechie cleared 2.17m in the high jump as he made a winning return after injury.

His fellow Briton James Williams won the 60m in 6.78.

Moscow, Russia, February 1

Mariya Lasitskene improved the women’s high jump world lead to 2.04m.

Granollers Half Marathon, Spain, February 2

South Africa’s Stephen Mokoka and Ukraine’s Daria Mykhailova won in 61: 28 and 72:37 respectively.

Running for England, Lucy Reid was second in the women’s race in 73:59 while Mohamud Aadan was the top-placed British male, clocking 63:31 in eighth.

Alsager 5, February 2

The event incorporated the England Athletics 5-mile Championships with triathlete Beth Potter winning the women’s race in 25:34 ahead of Elsey Whyman-Davis in 26:44, while Omar Ahmed won the men’s race in 23:25 ahead of Emile Cairess in 23:46.

Chichester 10km, February 2

The top eight men all went sub-30 minutes, led by Nick Goolab in 29:01. Ben Bradley and Owen Hind both ran 29:11 for second and third as Charlie Hulson finished fourth in 29:14.

Dani Nimmock won the women’s race in 33:58 as Sarah Astin was second in 34:12.

