AW promotion: The two-day event returns to Birmingham’s NEC in January

The organisers of The National Running Show Birmingham in partnership with Children with Cancer UK have confirmed a renewal of the partnership with AW for the event on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January at Birmingham’s NEC.

AW, as the UK’s number one website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field and cross country, is the perfect partner for the award-winning National Running Show, which welcomes thousands of runners of all interests and abilities through its doors each year.

The National Running Show Birmingham 2020 will once more bring sports brands, retailers, nutrition experts, race organisers, communities and expert speakers together under one roof for a weekend-long celebration of running. After the success of the previous two years, the third edition of the show will benefit from a larger floor space and many more retail opportunities, plus more interactive feature areas where runners can find out about specialist areas, chat to the experts and learn how to improve their running performance.

Feature Areas for 2020 include The Running Skills Theatre, The Ultra Zone, Obstacle Course Race, The Trail Zone, 3D Gait Analysis, Steve Cram’s Training Camp, Nutrition Advice Zone, Sweat Test Zone, All Terrain Running Zone, Treadmill Challenge, The Treatment Room and more.

The National Running Show Birmingham will also treat visitors to a first-class Speaker Programme which includes big names from athletics, trail running and endurance running. Confirmed speakers include Sally Gunnell, Linford Christie, Dean Karnazes, Kriss Akabusi, Jo Pavey, Steve Cram, Susannah Gill, Nikki Love, Lazarus Lake, Camille Herron, Nicky Spinks, Anna McNuff, Mimi Anderson, Jordan Wylie, Chris Nicholson, Allie Bailey and Alex Cook. The schedule for the Inspiration Stage and Ultra Zone is available online.

The National Running Show is the UK’s biggest independent running show, offering runners the unique opportunity to try out and purchase the latest products and limited editions from big, well-known brands through to smaller brands not found anywhere else. The show expects more than 55,000 visitor ticket registrations for 2020, all of whom will be able to discover the latest kit, tech, nutrition and races from over 250 exhibitors, learn from inspiring speakers and improve their running technique thanks to the hands-on feature areas.

Mike Seaman, CEO of Raccoon Events, commented: “We are delighted to confirm that The National Running Show Birmingham will once more be partnering with AW in 2020. This is the third consecutive year that we are working together and it is the perfect partnership given AW’s position within the UK’s elite and running club community. The show has something for every level of runner and we are proud to offer a thrilling line-up of exhibitors, partners and speakers under one roof. We are looking forward to working with AW to deliver another first-class event in January.”

Wendy Sly, MD Publishing at AW, added: “As the UK’s largest independent running expo, The National Running Show is an ideal partner for us at AW and we are thrilled to have renewed our partnership for a third year. We are looking forward to inspiring runners of all backgrounds to achieve their goals.”

The third edition of The National Running Show Birmingham in partnership with Children with Cancer UK takes place on 25th-26th January 2020. Tickets cost £10 and are valid for both days; there is the option to make your ticket £12 by adding a £2 donation to Children with Cancer UK, to support the 12 children diagnosed with cancer in the UK every day. Go to nationalrunningshow.reg.buzz to secure your ticket.

The National Running Show B2B Networking Dinner takes place at 7pm on Saturday 25 January. Go to nationalrunningdinner.com for information and tickets.

The National Running London takes place on 13-14 June, 2020. Tickets are currently free and are available at nationalrunningshowlondon.reg.buzz.

Go to The National Running Show Birmingham or The National Running Show London for full event information. You can also like the Facebook page and follow @nationalrunshow #runshow20 on Twitter and nationalrunningshow on Instagram.

