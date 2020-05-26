Senior team claims victory ahead of top U20s Lewis Byng and Serena Vincent

The senior team featuring British champions Sophie McKinna and Scott Lincoln (pictured) won the Valhalla Virtual Shot Put Competition rematch on Monday, throwing a combined 38.63m.

Like in the inaugural edition of the contest, which was held on May 2, McKinna and Lincoln teamed up to take on top under-20 athletes Lewis Byng and Serena Vincent in a remote head-to-head, live streamed on YouTube.

The first competition was won by just a single centimetre as Byng and Vincent secured success.

In the rematch, McKinna threw 18.26m and Lincoln 20.37m, while Byng’s best was 19.63m and Vincent recorded 16.11m for a combined 37.24m total with the juniors’ added 1.5m handicap.

Although the results cannot count as official marks, both the senior athletes’ top throws are their second best ever behind their respective PBs of 18.61m and 20.39m.

Vincent matched her best throw from the first edition of the virtual competition, again in the last round, with that mark further than her official PB of 15.47m with the 4kg implement.

Byng’s 19.63m with the 6kg implement also betters his official PB of 19.18m, though he did throw 20.08m during the first virtual contest.

Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Scott Lincoln - 7.26kg 19.64m 19.52m X 20.37m X X Sophie McKinna - 4kg 17.61m 17.75m 17.53m 17.78m X 18.26m Lewis Byng - 6kg X 19.63m X 18.80m X X Serena Vincent - 4kg 15.58m 16.02m 15.92m 15.90m 16.09m 16.11m

The event was created by Lincoln’s coach Paul Wilson and also featured an open competition, which saw athletes from a range of age groups around the world take part, some wearing specially-designed bibs.

Full results can be found at instagram.com/valhallathrowsacademy/

The virtual competitions, which have been free to enter and had support from athletic equipment supplier Neuff, set up a fundraising page for the NHS which has so far raised more than £2000. See justgiving.com/fundraising/valhallavirtualshotcomp

With a win each for the elite junior and senior teams, Wilson is now hoping to hold a decider on June 21.

“We will be raising funds for the Wounded Highlanders in the next one to help ex military personnel buy training and competition kit,” Wilson adds. “We raised over £2000 for the NHS which I was very happy with, having originally tried to raise £500.”

Click here to read more about the event.

