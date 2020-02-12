Sponsored post: Spinal Research charity runner seeks SuperRunner success

A Spinal Research charity runner is aiming to become the first ‘SuperRunner’ by completing the inaugural SuperHalfs series in 2020.

Robin Plowman is the charity’s events manager and an avid runner who has represented Spinal Research at numerous events over the past decade, raising over £7,000 in the process. His challenge for this year is to run the new SuperHalfs series where participants complete half-marathons in Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia throughout the year.

Referring to the challenge, Robin said: “I’ve worked at Spinal Research since 2010 and have always tried, where possible, to not only support the hundreds of runners we have each year, but get involved and share the experience with them. Our runners go on a journey when they sign up to an event, from training and fundraising, through to the event itself. By being with them and leading by example I could support them better and at the same time raise vital funds for Spinal Research to conduct their life changing research.”

He added: “When we got the opportunity to invest in the SuperHalfs as a charity at the very start I was so excited to be involved in an amazing event series. We’d all love to complete the World Marathon Majors, but costs, locations, training time and availability of places leaves it out of reach for most people. So a European half-marathon series is much more appealing to me and many others, so much so I’ve encouraged my running friends and our charity supporters to sign up and join me on the adventure. I think everyone can become a ‘SuperRunner’!”

The SuperHalfs is a way of sending you and other regular runners off on your own running adventure. It’s a series of five glorious half-marathons that will take you to Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia. Not for the headlines, not for a chance to take your place on the podium, but for the fun of running, the thrill of travel and for the joy of saying “I did it!”. All of the SuperHalfs events are World Athletics’ Gold Label races or are run on World Athletics (IAAF) World Championship courses. They are certified by AIMS or have been awarded a 5 Star Road Race standard by European Athletics.

Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity funding medical research into treatments for the devastating, and life-changing, effects of spinal cord injury on daily living such as breathing, hand movement, sexual function, and bladder and bowel control.

If you’d like to sponsor Robin for this super challenge, use the JustGiving link below. To follow in his footsteps and run one or more of the SuperHalfs, please visit the Spinal Research website for more information or get in touch with the events team.

www.justgiving.com/superhalfs2020

www.superhalfs.com

www.spinal-research.org/superhalfs

[email protected]

020 7653 8935

Click here to view the Spinal Research listing on our ‘run for charity’ page.