Osian Perrin leads the men’s rankings with 8:14, while Lauren Cooper and Megan Keith tie on 9:21 in the women’s event

Osian Perrin (pictured) edged to the fastest time of 8:14 on the final day of the British Milers’ Club (BMC) virtual 3km time trial.

The Menai athlete, whose 3000m track best is 8:23.64, gained the top spot by one second from overnight leader Chris Perry (8:15).

Next was a tie for third place at 8:18 for Chris Olley and Joe Armstrong. Kian Davis and Joe Ewing both returned 8:19, with Tom Mortimer, TJ Jones and Andy Benson stopping the clock at 8:22.

BUCS indoor silver medallist Lauren Cooper and under-20 Inter-Counties cross country champion Megan Keith shared the spoils at the top of the women’s standings with 9:21.

Abigail Howarth, who has run 9:32 for the distance on the road this year, produced a superb 9:28 clocking to share third place with Wirral teenager Keira Brady-Jones (pictured below).

Anna Clark’s 9:42, Ellen Mary-Kearney’s 9:47 and Sophie Tarver’s 9:48 were also notable final day efforts.

The age-group categories produced some memorable performances with GB Olympian Aly Dixon’s 9:38 from day three the quickest time trial and James Thie’s 8:39 the top M40 time.

Clare Elms continued to astound, her 10:14 time trial comparable to the W55 3000m world masters indoor record of 10:13.90.

The BMC time trial series has witnessed the emergence of some superb young athletes such as under-15s Brady-Jones, Molly Shorey (9:52) and under-17 Kirsti Foster of Willowfield (10:01).

The young squad of the Wirral Endurance programme again led the way in the age-graded team results, with their B team also third.

The Belfast-based Willowfield squad which placed second boasted five members of the same Foster family plus Emily Thornton. Mansfield AC also continued to shine in fourth place.

The BMC would like to thank the distance running community for the way they have embraced this event and the previous Bannister Miles and 1km challenge events in aid of charity.

The 3km event has raised just over £500 for MIND. Click here to donate.

Results can be found at data.opentrack.run/en-gb/x/2020/GBR/bmc3k

A day one report is here, a day two round-up is here and day three coverage is here.

Reports by co-organisers Steve Green and Matt Long.

