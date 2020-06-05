Individual and club prizes on offer from the equipment supplier as part of the virtual challenge

Equipment supplier Neuff has teamed up with coach John Shepherd and AW to launch a virtual standing triple jump competition.

Many remote athletics contents have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, including time trial running challenges and throws competitions. Neuff was keen to extend this to the jumps community but is encouraging athletes from all disciplines to get involved, to see who can hop, step and jump the furthest from standing.

The competition launched on June 2 and athletes have until midnight on June 23 to register their best distances. Each athlete can submit one filmed attempt per week and Neuff will post a weekly leaderboard for both individual and club competitions. There will be weekly and overall individual and club prizes up for grabs.

The club leaderboard will comprise the top two athletes in each category, which range from under-13 to masters.

Full entry information can be found here, with athletes able to enter via Instagram, Facebook or email.

Athletes should submit a video of their their best weekly jump, clearly showing the start line, jump and measurement.

For social media entries there are certain tags to include, which are listed here.

For younger athletes or those without social media, videos can be sent as attachments to [email protected]

In the overall club competition, the first, second and third-placed clubs will win £100, £75 and £50 respectively to spend at Neuff against any equipment.

If individuals tag their club in their social media post, or mention them in their email entry, they will automatically be entered for the club competition, so clubs may wish to encourage their athletes to take part.

Further information plus terms and conditions can be found at neuff.co.uk

