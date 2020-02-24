Pole vault star attempts another world record at Perche Elite Tour, while Sasha Zhoya breaks world indoor U20 60m hurdles mark and Seville Marathon sees great depth

On one of the busiest weekends of the winter, action in the UK included national cross country competition and the British Indoor Championships (links to coverage below) plus age-group contests in Sheffield.

Here we list some of the many other highlights from around the world over the past few days.

Perche Elite Tour, Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 23

World pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis, who had soared over 6.18m in Glasgow the weekend before, cleared 6.01m to claim victory before three attempts at another world record height of 6.19m in France.

Former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks were second and third respectively, as Duplantis and Kendricks passed at 5.94m, while Lavillenie soared over it. Duplantis was confirmed victorious when neither Lavillenie or Kendricks could make 6.01m.

Britain’s Harry Coppell matched his PB from this winter with 5.80m to finish fifth.

World indoor champion Sandi Morris won the women’s competition with 4.80m.

British record-holder Holly Bradshaw cleared 4.66m to finish fourth.

Indoors done ✅ Great competition to be a part of, if you're an utter PV geek (which I am)! 🤓 466 SB ⬇️ Indoors was about playing around with a few variables before making a decision on outdoors. It's not exactly been what I wanted performance wise but I now have my plan 😁 pic.twitter.com/oKVGsanUZt — Holly Bradshaw (@HollyBradshawPV) February 23, 2020

French U20 Championships, Miramas, February 22-23

Sasha Zhoya broke the world under-20 60m hurdles record with 7.34.

National senior championships, various, February 22-23

On a busy weekend for national action, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the Ukrainian high jump title with 2.01m.

World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo won her event at the German championships with a leap of 6.77m and also clocked a PB of 7.22 to place second in the 60m.

Three-time world indoor champion Pavel Maslak won the Czech 400m in 46.12.

Zurich Maratón de Sevilla, Spain, February 23

Britain’s Jonny Mellor ran a big marathon PB of 2:10:05 in Seville as Kevin Seaward clocked a Northern Ireland record 2:10:09 close behind.

The men’s winner was Mekuant Gebre of Ethiopia with 2:04:46 as the top 14 ran sub-2:08.

Marathon debutante Juliet Chekwel of Uganda won the women’s race in 2:23:13 as seven women went sub-2:28.

Both winners broke the course records.

Sir Graeme Douglas International, Auckland, New Zealand, February 23

World bronze medallist Tom Walsh won the shot put with a dominant 21.66m throw to win by almost two metres.

Canada’s Sarah Mitton threw a PB to win the women’s competition with 18.84m ahead of four-time world champion Valerie Adams, who threw 18.73m.

Sydney Track Classic, Australia, February 22

At the World Athletics Continental Tour event, Peter Bol won the 800m in 1:45.85 from Joseph Deng with 1:45.89.

Eleanor Patterson and Nicola McDermott both cleared 1.94m in the high jump, while Matt Denny won the discus with 64.23m.

Bloemfontein, South Africa, February 22

World 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk continued his comeback with a 20.31 200m and 10.10 100m.

