Athletes head to Qatar for the final meeting in the 2020 series

The Wanda Diamond League series comes to a close on Friday (September 25) and fans around the world can watch the meeting in Doha, Qatar, live.

The women’s 3000m is set to see the series end on a high, with impressive depth featuring in the field.

World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri will be joined by four other 2019 world medallists – steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech, 5000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi, 1500m bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay and 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop.

Laura Weightman ran 14:35.44 in Monaco last month to move to second behind only Paula Radcliffe on the British 5000m all-time list and she followed that up with a 1500m PB of 4:00.09 in Berlin.

READ MORE: Laura Weightman impresses in Monaco 5000m

The race in Doha will see her compete over her favourite distance.

“I think I’m in very good shape and the 3000m for me is probably my favourite distance so it’s an event I’m excited to race,” said the European and Commonwealth medallist. “Hopefully I can be competitive.”

Her fellow Britons Eilish McColgan, the European 5000m silver medallist, and European indoor bronze medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant will also be in action.

The pole vault will be another top event as the field includes Mondo Duplantis, fresh from his world outdoor best of 6.15m in Rome, as well as two-time world champion Sam Kendricks, former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and British record-holder Harry Coppell.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will race the 100m, with a world-leading time of 10.85 having been run in Rome, and she is joined in the field by Britain’s Amy Hunt and Kristal Awuah.

Britain’s Cindy Ofili goes in the 100m hurdles, while Cameron Fillery and David King are both in the 110m hurdles.

The world and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto goes in the 1500m, with that event also featuring Britain’s Piers Copeland and James West, while the world champion over that distance, Timothy Cheruiyot, drops down and races the 800m, as do Britain’s Elliot Giles and Guy Learmonth.

The women’s two-lap race features Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, plus Britain’s Adelle Tracey and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.

A timetable, start lists and live results are available here.

WATCH LIVE

Specific broadcasters will show the action in various territories (click here for further info), with fans in the UK able to watch via the BBC.

Fans from some territories, including the UK, will also be able to watch via the live Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel stream below.

The stream will be live from 19:00 local time (17:00 BST).

Keep an eye on our social media channels and website for updates and a report.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram