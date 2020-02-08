Double European under-23 champion improves Laura Muir’s UK indoor 1500m and mile marks at the Millrose Games, where Chris O’Hare claims Wanamaker mile win

Just a week after breaking the British indoor 800m record in Glasgow, Jemma Reekie added not one, but two more UK records to her CV as she improved the national indoor 1500m and mile marks at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York.

Clocking 4:17.88, the double European under-23 champion finished third in a fast Wanamaker women’s mile won by Elle Purrier in an American record of 4:16.85 as Konstanze Klosterhalfen was second in a German record of 4:17.26.

Those times move Purrier and Klosterhalfen to second and fourth respectively on the world indoor mile all-time list, while current AW cover star Reekie’s time puts her fifth on the global all-time rankings.

Their 1500m split times recorded en-route also rank them all highly in that world all-time list, with Klosterhalfen clocking 3:59.87, Purrier recording 4:00.20 and Reekie running 4:00.52 on the way to the finish.

SHE'S DONE IT! Elle Purrier wins the Wanamaker Mile at the #NYRRMillroseGames, with an American record performance! pic.twitter.com/dFpGsMv39h — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2020

Reekie had beaten her friend and training partner Laura Muir, the four-time European indoor gold medallist, when breaking the UK indoor 800m record which had been held by Jenny Meadows and this time it was Muir’s marks of 3:55.22 for 1500m and 4:18.75 for the mile which Reekie improved.

“I actually phoned my coach (Andy Young) and said, ‘is that ok?’ I had no clue of what a good mile time was,” Reekie laughed. “But yeah, it’s a new British record, so I’m really pleased that I’ve realised that’s what happened.

“After running 1:57 (in Glasgow) I was like ‘woah’, can I do that again?” she added.

“I’m getting more confident. I tell myself, you deserve to be on this start line. I’m not a junior any more, I’m not an under-23 any more, I need to step up to be a senior.”

Finishing fourth was another Andy Young-coached athlete, with Gabriela DeBues-Stafford breaking the Canadian record with 4:00.80.

READ MORE: Jemma Reekie adjusts to life in the fast lane

There was further Wanamaker men’s mile success for Reekie’s fellow Scot Chris O’Hare as the European indoor 3000m silver medallist clocked 3:55.61 for victory ahead of Australia’s Olli Hoare with 3:56.47.

US-based O’Hare, who claimed his first Millrose Games victory in 2018, then celebrated his win with his two young sons joining him on the track.

Multiple American records fell during the meeting, with both Donavan Brazier and Ajeé Wilson improving their own national indoor 800m marks with respective winning times of 1:44.22 and 1:58.29. GB’s Shelayna Oskan-Clarke finished fifth in the women’s race in 2:06.22.

On an incredible evening for pole vault action, with Armand Duplantis having broken the world pole vault record in Toruń a little earlier, Olympic and world silver medallist Sandi Morris cleared a 4.91m women’s pole vault world lead before making three attempts at a would-have-been world indoor record height of 5.04m.

READ MORE: Armand Duplantis breaks world pole vault record in Toruń

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser threw a world-leading 22.19m to win the shot put.

World indoor bronze medallist Ronnie Baker won the men’s 60m in 6.54, while women’s race victory was claimed by Javianne Oliver in 7.13. American sprint great Allyson Felix was sixth in 7.32.

The women’s 60m hurdles was won by world indoor champion Kendra Harrison in 7.90, while her fellow American Daniel Roberts won the men’s race in 7.64.

Rai Benjamin won the 300m in a meeting record of 32.35.

Elsewhere, another impressive pole vault performance came in Rouen as two-time world champion Sam Kendricks broke the American record with 6.01m.

Harry Coppell cleared 5.80m in France for an Olympic qualifying mark and to move to third on the UK indoor all-time list, while British record-holder Holly Bradshaw won the women’s competition with her clearance of 4.63m. Lucy Bryan cleared a pole vault PB of 4.51m in Ohio.

Another British jumps athlete to achieve an Olympic qualifier was Tom Gale in Hustopeče as he cleared 2.33m in the high jump which moves him to fifth on the UK indoor all-time list.

Also in Hustopeče, 18-year-old Kelechi Aguocha cleared 2.22m to move to joint fourth on the UK under-20 indoor high jump all-time list.

In the women’s competition Nikki Manson improved to 1.93m ,while Morgan Lake cleared 1.90m.

» Jemma Reekie quotes via James Walker for AW in New York

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram