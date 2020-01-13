World Cross champion Obiri starts year with victory, while Eilish McColgan takes Disney 10km title and Tiffany Porter returns to action

Over in Valencia, Rhonex Kipruto broke the world 10km record with his time of 26:24, while Julien Wanders improved the European record, Callum Hawkins ran a Scottish best and Sheila Chepkirui was among three women to dip inside 30 minutes.

Our full online report can be found here.

At the Run Stirling cross country event, Kris Jones and Kate Avery claimed senior titles despite the challenging conditions. Click here for our report.

Other recent highlights are listed below.

Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza de Elgoibar, Spain, December 12

Kenya’s World Cross champion Hellen Obiri won the the senior women’s 7.6km race, clocking 25:10 ahead of world under-20 cross country champion Beatrice Chebet with 25:16. Eva Cherono was third (25:48) and Rose Chelimo fourth (26:40).

Hellen Obiri, doble campeona del mundo de 5.000 metros y campeona mundial de cross, gana por segundo año consecutivo el @CrossElgoibar #TierraDeLeyendas pic.twitter.com/ypdf8D3IJv — Miguel Calvo (@MiguelCalvo_A) January 12, 2020

GB’s Kate Holt was sixth, Lauren Hall eighth and Eleanor Bolton 13th.

Ethiopia’s 17-year-old Tadese Worku, who claimed under-20 silver at the World Cross Country Championships, won the senior men’s race, clocking 31:39 ahead of Kenya’s Richard Yator (32:03) and Eritrea’s Aron Kifle (32:06). Olympic 5000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo was fourth in 32:22.

Britain’s Zakariya Mahamed was 15th.

Walt Disney World 10K, Florida, December 10

After winning the NYRR Midnight Run to start her year, Eilish McColgan continued her America trip with another victory, this time at the Walt Disney World 10K.

Britain’s European 5000m silver medallist clocked 32:29 to win the women’s race and finish third overall.

Surreal experience racing the Disney 10K this morning. Around 15,000 people took to the streets around Epcot Park at 5.30am this morning. Incredible! I battled to the line with some male athletes from Brazil to take 3rd overall and first female in 32.29 pic.twitter.com/h3cot94WzE — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) January 10, 2020

Wolverine Invitational, Michigan, January 11

After almost two years away from racing and five months after the birth of her daughter Chidera, British sprint hurdles record-holder Tiffany Porter returned to action with times of 8.32 and 8.37 in the 60m hurdles and 7.75 in the 60m.

Shannon Osika won the women’s mile in 4:34.40, while Raheem Chambers won the men’s 60m in 6.71.

Loughborough Students Open Meet, January 11

World under-18 200m record-holder and European under-20 champion Amy Hunt started her year with a 7.42 60m, while Ebony Carr ran a PB of 7.49 behind her and then further improved to 7.35 in a later race.

Bethan Partridge cleared a 1.90m PB to win the women’s high jump and Will Grimsey cleared 2.24m to win the men’s competition.

Sophie Cook cleared a pole vault PB of 4.46m to move fifth on the UK indoor all-time list.

World Para Athletics T38 100m silver medallist Thomas Young improved his 60m PB from 7.47 to 7.28, while Heather Paton improved her Scottish 60m hurdles record to 8.28 and European under-23 medallist Cameron Fillery won the men’s race in 7.83.

Northern Athletics Championships, Sheffield, January 12

Naomi Ogbeta triple jumped 13.62m to win with a championship record.

Andrew Morgan-Harrison won the 200m in a PB of 20.95.

Christmas Cup, Kiev, Ukraine, January 11

The 2017 world high jump silver medalist Yuliya Levchenko cleared 2.00m to equal her indoor PB.

Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships, Nairobi, January 11

Two-time World Cross winner Geoffrey Kamworor won the men’s 10km race in 30:04.32, 10 seconds ahead of Josphat Boit.

Jackline Cherotich won the women’s 10km in 40:17.95 ahead of defending champion Margaret Chelimo.

» See the January 16 issue of AW magazine for more from this week’s athletics and running events

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram