The weather which has howled its way across the UK has highlighted plenty of good reasons to stay indoors recently. Another particularly good one will present itself in Glasgow on Saturday (February 15) when the Müller Indoor Grand Prix, the annual indoor showpiece which alternates between Scotland’s largest city and Birmingham, pitches up at the Emirates Arena on the next stop of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

The seemingly unstoppable Armand Duplantis will compete for the first time as a senior world record-breaker, when he jumps against the newly-crowned American record-breaker Sam Kendricks in the pole vault.

And there will be the home favourites. Jemma Reekie can’t race without breaking a British record these days it seems and goes in the 1500m, while her fellow Scot and training partner Laura Muir has made no secret of the fact that she is gunning for the 1000m indoor world record on the track where she trains and completed the European indoor double-double almost 12 months ago.

World champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson returns to the scene of her European pentathlon title and competes in the long jump.

Timetable

13:00 Pole vault M Final

13:26 60m hurdles W Heat 1

13:29 60m hurdles W Heat 2

13:52 1500m W Final

14:05 400m M Final

14:11 High jump W Final

14:18 1500m M Final

14:31 400m W Final

14:44 60m M Heat 1

14:57 60m M Heat 2

15:08 60m hurdles W Final

15:15 Long jump W Final

15:23 60m hurdles M Final

15:36 60m W Final

15:49 800m M Final

16:02 60m M Final

161:5 1000m W Final

Live from 13:15 on BBC One

Women’s 60m

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is widely regarded as one of the finest sprinters in history and is looking to add to her considerable honours list in 2020. The Jamaican double Olympic champion, who returned from the birth of her first child to win the 100m and 4x100m world titles in Doha last year, arrives in Glasgow for a mouthwatering match-up with Ivorian world indoor champion Murielle Ahouré.

Teenager Amy Hunt will receive the backing of the home crowd as the British under-18 200m world record-holder takes her place amongst illustrious company.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce chats to AW ahead of the Müller Grand Prix in Glasgow. @realshellyannfp pic.twitter.com/DPNvhcOrio — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) February 14, 2020

Men’s 60m hurdles

Andrew Pozzi could barely have started 2020 in better form and the world indoor champion will be looking to maintain the momentum which has brought him wins in Paris and Torun in front of his home crowd.

The trio of British athletes involved is completed by David King and Cameron Fillery, while the USA’s Aaron Mallett – sixth behind Pozzi in Poland – also competes.

Women’s 1000m

After being somewhat upstaged by her training partner and friend Jemma Reekie in recent weeks, all eyes will be on Laura Muir to see if she can create another milestone on the track she calls home.

Beating Maria Mutola’s world record of 2:30.94 is the objective for the European indoor 1500m and 3000m champion and there is little doubt she will have the full support of the Glasgow crowd in the pursuit of her goal.

The 2018 British indoor 800m champion Adelle Tracey joins her in a field which also includes Ireland’s European U23 800m bronze medallist Nadia Power and Dutch 1000m record-holder Sanne Verstegen-Wolters.

Women’s 1500m

Jemma Reekie has broken British records every time she has raced so far this year and it will be fascinating to see how the young Scot performs back at the scene of her remarkable 800m showing which catapulted her into the spotlight.

Her Millrose Games performance only strengthened the glare but she will be joined by fellow Andy Young- coached athlete Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Canada, as well as fellow Brit Sarah McDonald. Kenya’s world championships seventh-placer Winny Chebet will also take her place on the start line.

Men’s pole vault

In his first two appearances of the year, Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis came inches away from breaking the world record in Dusseldorf and then promptly followed that up by creating history when he cleared 6.17m in Torun. He couldn’t go higher in Glasgow, could he?

That is the question which will be on the lips of the Emirates Arena crowd for an event which gets the whole meeting off and running.

The presence of world champion Sam Kendricks, who has just broken the American record and took gold in Doha ahead of the Swede last summer, will make this a compelling competition, while Poland’s European indoor champion Pawel Wojcechowski already knows what it takes to win at this venue.

Britain’s Harry Coppell, who impressively vaulted an Olympic qualifying standard last weekend, is also very much on form and features alongside compatriots Charlie Myers and Adam Hague.

