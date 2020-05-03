Lewis Byng and Serena Vincent claim victory by just a single centimetre as they take on Scott Lincoln and Sophie McKinna in a remote competition

After 24 throws it came down to a single centimetre as top under-20 athletes Lewis Byng and Serena Vincent won the Valhalla Virtual Shot Put Competition against senior British champions Scott Lincoln and Sophie McKinna, 37.69m to 37.68m.

Created by Lincoln’s coach Paul Wilson, Saturday’s event was open to all but featured an elite head-to-head which was streamed live around the world.

In the elite competition, the team result featured the best throw by each athlete, plus a 1.5m handicap for the juniors.

Although the results cannot count as official marks, all of Vincent’s throws were further than her official PB of 15.47m with the 4kg implement and she had a best of 16.11m, while Byng threw 20.08m with the 6kg implement, which also betters his official PB of 19.18m.

On the senior team, Lincoln saved his best until last as he threw 20.22m with the 7.26kg implement, just 17cm off his official best. But, added to McKinna’s best of 17.46m, it wasn’t enough to clinch victory.

Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Serena Vincent - 4kg 15.78m 16.07m 15.82m 15.74m 16.03m 16.11m Lewis Byng - 6kg X 19.75m 20.08m 19.14m X X Sophie McKinna - 4kg X 17.00m 17.12m 17.37m X 17.46m Scott Lincoln - 7.26kg 19.82m 19.66m 19.15m X 19.25m 20.22m

Wilson has since confirmed that a rematch has been set for May 25, with event entry to open during the next week.

“It proves that things can be done when you put your mind to it,” said Wilson, speaking on the live Vinco Sport stream.

“It’s great that people have got involved in an event that people wouldn’t normally see so close up and personal.

“Hopefully this won’t be the last time and we can do this more in the future.”

McKinna said: “It’s really different throwing in your garden, but good fun.

“We don’t know when we’re going to be able to compete officially again so it’s nice to be able to throw here and simulate a competition.”

The live stream can be watched back at runjumpthrow.com/live/42748/

Results from the open competition, which featured more than 220 athletes from under-11 through to V70, can be found at instagram.com/valhallathrowsacademy/

The virtual competition, which was free to enter and had support from athletic equipment supplier Neuff, set up a fundraising page for the NHS which has so far raised £1400. See justgiving.com/fundraising/valhallavirtualshotcomp

