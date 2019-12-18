Promotion: AW readers can attend the two-day Birmingham event for free

Come and join us at the National Running Show, taking place on January 25-26 at the NEC Birmingham, as our guest with this free ticket offer.

Whether you are an enthusiast or a beginner, this is a great way to kick-start your new year resolutions and prepare for the 2020 running season, with over 250 brands offering advice and discounts.

Your pass includes access to the Inspiration Stage with an incredible line-up of speakers including Linford Christie, Jo Pavey, Iwan Thomas, Susie Chan, Dean Karnazes, Kriss Akabusi and Sally Gunnell. Other features include The Ultra Zone with Netflix’s Lazarus Lake and a whole range of other speakers to motivate you for your next challenge.

Expertise is a strong focus of the event with visitors encouraged to ‘Ask the Experts’ and numerous event features offering advice on nutrition, injury prevention, rehabilitation, running styles, shoe fitting, Steve Cram’s Training Camp and so much more.

To book your ticket go to http://bit.ly/34mOfJ9 and use promotional code AW

#runshow20

