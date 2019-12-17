Promotion: The 14th edition of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO takes place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March

With a flat and fast course along Limassol’s spectacular coastline, beautiful views out over the sparkling sea, first-class hospitality and a warm and friendly welcome, it’s easy to see why more and more British runners are heading out to #RunLimassol each year – and it’s once more set to be an unmissable weekend of running.

The event is also perfectly timed to make it a superb post-winter escape and deserved reward for athletes training over Christmas and into the new year.

Whether you are part of a running club of mixed abilities or going with friends and family, OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO offers a choice of race distances to suit everyone: the AIMS-accredited OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, Limassol Half Marathon, 10K Energy Race and 5K City Race.

Of particular excitement for 2020 is the news that OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is among the selected qualifying races for the 2021 Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Championships. With the marathon race considered one of the fastest and flattest routes in the Mediterranean, offering real PB potential, this is a fantastic opportunity for runners aged 40 and over to be part of a new era of age group marathon running.

Serious runners may have their sights on the generous race prizes – which include cash prizes for the top three male and female runners in the marathon and half-marathon (and double earnings if the winner beats the course record), plus trophies for all age category winners.

Top British pacer Paul Addicott will be leading the pacers and has a fantastic team on board to help runners hit their targets in both the marathon and half-marathon.

Those wishing to run for charity can fundraise quickly and easily thanks to the race’s partnership with online fundraising platform GivenGain.

In addition to the professional and friendly races, OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO is well known for putting on a number of excellent parallel events for runners and their supporters. These include the Petrolina Energy Day on Saturday 21st March, a day of fitness, wellbeing, fun, live music and kids’ activities. The Pasta Party on the Saturday evening is also a must, giving competitors the chance to stock up on carbs, meet the pacing team and get ready for their Sunday races. Finally, when all the races are run and medals are proudly being worn, the Limassol After Party by Guaba Beach Bar gives everyone a chance to relax, socialise and celebrate their achievements.

The organisers of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO are especially welcoming of international visitors, offering an excellent #RunLimassolPlus package which includes: a 40% discount on race entry; OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO technical T-shirt; the best accommodation rates for race weekend; free pass for public buses over race weekend of; pasta party pass; early race day breakfast and transfer to the start line on Sunday 22 March.

Make sure you’re on the start line in March – we’ll see you there!

Register now at limassolmarathon.com

» Go to limassolmarathon.com for registration and further details. You can also like the Facebook page and follow @RunLimassol #RunLimassol on Twitter and limassolmarathon on Instagram to keep up-to-date with all the latest news about OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO