The 90th English Schools Track & Field Championships had been due to take place in Manchester on July 10-11

While the English Schools Track & Field Championships cannot take place in its traditional format in Manchester on July 10-11, organisers have launched a virtual event to give young athletes the chance to compare their progress with others across the country.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the event had only ever been cancelled during the Second World War and this year’s edition would have been the 90th championships.

“We hope that competing, either in a training session or a school lesson, against athletes from other counties, will raise the mood of so many athletes and, even if they can’t be in the same place to do so, they will get the great feeling of competition and comradeship that the championships always bring,” organisers said.

“We are aware that many tracks across the country are still closed and coaching sessions are difficult, that schools are not fully open and some pupils are not attending full-time, and some not at all. We still felt it was worthwhile trying to do something, hence the decision to stage this virtual competition over the week of the championships.”

Athletes can enter more than once during the week commencing Sunday July 5 and ending on Saturday July 11, but can only enter one event, in the same way they can enter the actual championships. Their best result will be used to determine the final rankings. Results will not be Power of 10 official.

All athletes will receive a certificate to show they participated in the event as well as a discount voucher for Neuff and another for championship sponsor, New Balance.

Entries can be logged at forms.gle/xDT7Ai3ZpB9XcMET9

