A round-up of some of the latest results as athletes welcomed in the new year around the world

NYRR Midnight Run, New York, December 31

Britain’s European 5000m silver medallist Eilish McColgan enjoyed a winning start to 2020 as she claimed victory in the 4-mile NYRR Midnight Run.

Clocking 20:50, the Scot finished ahead of the returning Mary Cain in 21:43, while her fellow American Lindsay Crevoiserat was third in 23:20.

McColgan’s mark broke the course record, improving on the 20:51 run by Desiree Linden in 2010.

“The Midnight Run in New York was a great way to kick off my 2020 year. It was a pretty tough course around Central Park but really good fun,” McColgan told AW.

“My family are over in America for two weeks so we were doing a lot of sightseeing, but I managed to persuade two of my siblings to run the race with me! Definitely not ideal race preparation – climbing up the Statue of Liberty – but it was a great way to start the new year and split up our family holiday.”

What a way to bring in the New Year🎉 🇺🇸 With a midnight race around Central Park! 🏃🏼‍♀️ Crazy experience, but we loved every minute of it! Longest day of my life – think we covered about 7miles of walking in the morning, including over 700 steps to the Statue of Liberty crown!🗽 pic.twitter.com/l3xn2LQRvH — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) January 1, 2020

Ireland’s Kevin Moore won the men’s race in 19:46 ahead of Britain’s Ben Toomer in 19:51.

Thousands gathered in Central Park for the event, which has seen athletes such as Britain’s 1984 Olympic silver medallist Wendy Sly triumph in the past and starts to the sound of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight.

Start Fitness Serpentine New Year’s Day 10km, January 1

Following her win at the Clevedon AC Boxing Day Races, triathlete and duathlete Emma Pallant claimed another victory as she clocked 34:47 to secure 10km success. The men’s race was won by Fulham’s Charlie Sandison in 31:52.

Cleethorpes New Year’s Day 10km, January 1

Lincoln Wellington’s Lucian Allison won the men’s race in 29:40, while the women’s win went to Georgina Weston as the Rotherham Harriers runner clocked 36:42.

Nos Galan Road Races, Wales, December 31

Swansea’s GB international runner and orienteer Kris Jones claimed his third victory at this 5km event, clocking 14:15 to win ahead of Cardiff’s James Hunt in 14:37.

Great atmosphere again this year – pleased to see out the year with a win! https://t.co/WsfXgID4xr — Kris Jones (@Thekrisjones) December 31, 2019

Triathlete Issy Morris won the elite women’s race in 16:43 from Menai’s Anna Bracegirdle in 16:48.

Portobello Promathon, Edinburgh, January 1

Triathlete Grant Sheldon and Corstorphine’s Tom Martyn both clocked 18:46, with Sheldon getting the nod to retain his title.

Fife’s Annabel Simpson won the women’s race in 21:30 ahead of Jill Stephen of Hunters Bog Trotters (22:39).

A world best was set as 80-year-old George Black ran an M80 4-mile road record of 30:10, improving on the mark of 37:45 listed on the ARRS site.

MASTERS WORLD RECORD ALERT At 4Mile NYD Portobello Promathon #Edinburgh. 80yrs young George Black @FifeAC relaxing with a cuppa after setting a V80 4 mile road record.of 30min 10secs .beating the mark listed on the ARRS site of 37.45 @scotathletics @AthleticsWeekly @FastRunning pic.twitter.com/cRVgwoH0dk — Adrian Stott (@TaritTweets) January 1, 2020

Corrida Internacional de São Silvestre, Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 31

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race by more than a minute, clocking 48:54 ahead of Sheila Chelangat with a time of 50:10. It was Kosgei’s first race since breaking the world marathon record in Chicago.

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie won a much closer men’s race in a course record of 42:59, beating Uganda’s long-time leader Jacob Kiplimo by one second.

The previous course record of 43:15 had been set by Paul Tergat in 1995.

San Silvestre Vallecana 10km, Madrid, Spain, December 31

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi won ahead of Uganda’s Mande Bushendich, clocking 27:47 to 27:51 on the overall downhill course.

Ethiopia’s Helen Bekele Tola claimed women’s race victory in 30:50 ahead of Kenya’s world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich (30:57).

BOclassic 10km, Bolzano, Italy, December 31

Eyob Gebrhiwet Faniel claimed a win on home soil, clocking 28:21 to beat Ethiopia’s Telahun Haile Bekele by seven seconds.

Kenya’s world 5000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi equalled the course record with 15:30 to win the women’s race, one second ahead of Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta.

We Run Rome 10km, Italy, December 31

Turkey’s European gold medallist Yasemin Can won the women’s race in 32:17, while Ethiopia’s world under-20 cross country champion Milkesa Mengesha won the men’s title in 28:50.

