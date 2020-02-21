Griffiths and James Hunt among those set to battle at Llanelli, while Mark McKinstry and Breege Connolly defend titles at NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country

The Welsh Cross Country Championships takes place at Pembrey Country Park once again on Saturday and the event is set to go ahead despite further inclement weather forecast for the region.

This may play into the hands of Swansea Harrier Dewi Griffiths, who will be looking to secure an eighth senior title. The event stalwart is notoriously hard to beat in difficult conditions.

He will however race here following a long lay-off from training at a time when 2018 champion James Hunt seems to be moving from strength to strength.

Hunt’s last outing was a sub-14 minute posting at the Brooks Armagh 5km International last week with Griffiths showing a return to fitness with a 14:24 clocking.

Track specialist Guy Smith and GB international triathlete Morgan Davies will support Griffiths in the Swansea men’s team.

North Walian Nathan Jones is a new addition to the Cardiff AC team, joined by the British record holder for 50km, Dan Nash.

Cardiff are the defending team champions and are possibly the strongest on paper.

Melanie Wilkins of Wycombe Phoenix Harriers and Lauren Cooper of Parc Bryn Bach Runners will start as the favourites for the women’s race. Wilkins was the runner-up last time and Cooper was the silver medallist at the BUCS Championships over 3000m last weekend.

Former Alabama University team mates Sarah Livett of Menai Track & Field and Rebecca Evans of Cardiff AC will also feature in the women’s race.

Andrea Whitcombe is a former multiple Welsh cross country champion who will return to the event in the W45 category, racing for the Swansea Harriers team.

The women’s title went to the Harriers in 2019 but is perhaps wide open this time.

Training partners Elliott Lawrence and Dominic Smith of Swansea Harriers will be worth looking out for in the U20 men’s race.

Osian Perrin of Menai Track & Field was the U17 champion 12 months ago but will contest the U20 men’s race this time.

Samuel Roberts of Sheffield and Derne AC warmed up for the weekend with a solid run in Armagh with a time of 14:41 and finishing ahead of Lawrence, Smith and Perrin.

Morgan James of Cardiff AC will lead his clubs hopes here.

Bridgend AC’s Katrin Higginson will defend her U20 women’s title with Deeside AAC’s Martha Owen the runner-up from 2019 also racing.

Ashleigh Willis will return to Pembrey in the U17 women’s race having won her age-group and the race outright last time.

Lloyd Sheppard of Cardiff AC was the highest placed athlete in 2019 that will remain in the U17 age-group this time.

NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships

Meanwhile, NI & Ulster’s senior athletes will compete at the Ulster University Coleraine on Saturday.

Among the runners vying for the top spots will be UK masters champion Mark McKinstry and Rio Olympic marathoner Breege Connolly, who will be hoping to retain their titles.

After victory at last year’s 6km event, Breege will no doubt be set for a podium position again, with competition coming from last year’s runner-up Sarah Lavery of Beechmount Harriers, who will be hoping to lead her club to a victory in the team competition as well, over three-time winners North Down AC.

In the men’s 12km event, McKinstry will face competition from last year’s runner-up Declan Reed of City of Derry Spartans, who will be hoping for the club prize for the second year in a row. Other contenders for the podium will be Newcastle AC’s Patrick McNiff and Zak Hanna.

» NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships preview via Athletics Northern Ireland

» See the latest edition of AW magazine, which is available digitally here or to order in print here, for further cross country and British Indoor Championships previews

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram