Wollaton Park will welcome athletes for the 2020 Saucony English National Championships

Following a festive break, the domestic cross country season continues with county and area events followed by the Saucony English National Championships.

Taking place on Saturday February 22, the event will be held for the third time at Wollaton Park in Nottingham after last year taking place at the Harewood House Estate near Leeds.

This will be the 133rd time the senior men’s race has been staged since the first in 1876 and the 88th time the senior women’s race has also taken place.

The closing date for entries is Friday January 10, with late entries not accepted. Online entries can be logged at race-results.co.uk/results/2020/natxc20e.php

The 10-race programme will get under way at 11:00 when the English Cross Country Association president, the Midlands official Rita Brownlie, will welcome athletes and spectators to the venue which has the impressive Wollaton Hall as a backdrop.

