Steve Smythe continues our end-of-season merit rankings by analysing the under-15 performances

This is another event which was very easy to rank, in the top places at least.

Kiya Dee (pictured, 3673) won six big races including the National and CAU events and was also first in her age group in the ESAA race.

Scottish champion Hannah Ryding followed her home in Loughborough and takes second ahead of national runner-up Grace Roberts.

Jessica Bailey had four top quality championship runs and follows ahead of Holly Weedall, who was only 11th in the National.

South of England winner Charlotte Dewar completes the top half dozen.

The well-travelled Elsie Robinson, who was not at her best at Loughborough but was impressive pre-Christmas, takes seventh ahead of the relatively lightly-raced Ruby Vinton.

Olivia Martin also faltered at Loughborough but did enough elsewhere to make the top 10 alongside Scarlett Livingstone, whose one below par run came in the National.

Eleanor Strevens though was at her best at Nottingham and she places ahead of Eve Whitaker who finished the season well.

The ranking positions of Almi Weightman, Rachel Giffen and Midlands winner Beth Rawlinson are based primarily on their Loughborough efforts.

Megan Hornung had a consistent season and places ahead of Keira Brady-Jones and Gabrielle Hodson based on their Loughborough runs.

The top 20 is completed by Scots Anna Cairns and Isla Thoms, who would have ranked higher but for below par runs at Loughborough.

Just missing out is Hope Smith who was top 16 in the three major championships, Scot Valencia Wright and Southern runner-up Rachel Clutterbuck.

Athletes who achieved the following were considered for the rankings: Top 20 ESAA (IG) (10 U17); Top 15: CAU, National; Top 8 Liverpool, Stirling; Top 5 ESJG, North, South, Scottish, Milton Keynes, Cardiff; Top 3: Mids

Key of major events: Card = Cardiff, CAU = Inter-Counties, ECR = English X Relays, ESCF = English Schools Cup Final, ESIG = English Schools Inter Girls, ESJG = English Schools Junior Girls, Liv = Liverpool, LYG = London Youth Games, Mids = Midlands, Mil K = Milton Keynes, Nat = National; NE = North East, Nth = North, NSIC = Northern Schools IC, Sco = Scotland, SCR= Scottish Relays, SES = South East Schools, SSC = Scottish short course, Sth = South, Stirl = Stirling, SWIC = South West Inter Counties, SWS = South West Schools

1 Kiya Dee (H’worth) (2019: 5)

1 Nat 18:35, 1 CAU 16:24, 2 ESIG 12:25 (1 U15), 1 Strl 14:55, 1 Liv 10:59, 1 Mil K 14:53, 1 Card 11:18, 1 SWIC 14:05, 2 SWS 14:31, 1 Glos

2 Hannah Ryding (Giff N) (2019: -)

2 CAU 16:34, 1 Sco 15:46, 1 Sco Sch 15:32, 4 Stirl 15:25, 1 Sco WD 17:36, SXR 9:23

3 Grace Roberts (Vale R) (2019: -)

2 Nat 18:57, 5 CAU 17:08, 4 ESIG 12:33 (2 U15), 1 Nth 14:47, 2 Liv 11:02, 1 DS 14:30, 1 Ches, 1 Ches Sch, ECR 7:36

4 Jessica Bailey (Lev V) (2019: 15 U13)

3 Nat 19:10, 4 CAU 17:07 2 ESJG 11:03, 2 Nth 14:58, 1 NSIC 14:33, 11 Liv 11:37, 1 Cumb

5 Holly Weedall (Vale R) (2019: 4)

11 Nat 19:51, 3 CAU 17:02, 6 ESIG 12:44 (3 U15), 4 Nth 15:08, 2 Ches, ECR 7:33

6 Charlotte Dewar (WSEH) (2019: -)

5 Nat 19:29, 8 CAU 17:25, 8 ESIG 12:47 (5 U15), 1 Sth 17:00, 1 BBO, 1 Berks, 1 Berks Sch, ECR 7:28

7 Elsie Robinson (Saff) (2019: 13)

13 CAU 17:33, 10 ESIG 12:57 (7 U15), 2 Mids 13:10, 2 Stirl 15:15, 3 Liv 11:09, 2 Mil K 15:14, 3 Card 11:32, 1 Leics, 2 Leics Sch, ECR 7:37

8 Ruby Vinton (Ips) (2019: 2 U13)

6 Nat 19:33, 4 ESJG 11:12, 1 Ang Sch, 1 Suff, ECR 7:14

9 Olivia Martin (Abing) (2019: 10)

7 Nat 19:39, 7 ESIG 12:47 (4 U15), 26 CAU 19:39. 3 Sth 17:25, 1 SIC 15:14, 2 BBO 12:02, 1 Oxon

10 Scarlett Livingstone (Exe) (2019: 1 U13)

17 Nat 20:04, 6 CAU 17:16, 12 ESJG 11:25, 5 Stirl 15:32, 4 Liv 11:17, 9 Mil K 15:47, 2 Card 11:31, 2 SWS 11:44, 2 SWIC 14:22, 1 Dev, 1 Dev Sch

11 Eleanor Strevens (E’bne) (2019: -)

4 Nat 19:23,13 ESJG 11:29, 7 Sth 17:38,2 SIC 15:14, 1 Sx, 1 Sx Sch

12 Eve Whitaker (H’gate) (2019: -)

9 Nat 19:45, 7 CAU 17:18, 25 ESIG 13:12, 19 Nth 15:43, 3 NSIC 16:22, 13 ESCG 12:24, 9 Yks, 3 N Yks Sch

13 Aimi Weightman (SB) (2019: -)

9 CAU 17:28, 24 Nat 20:17, 27 ESIG 13:14, 4 Sth 17:32, 4 ESCF 11:59, 4 LYG, 1 Herts Sch, SCR 7:56

14 Rachel Giffen (Spring) (2019: -)

10 CAU 17:29, 6 Sco 16:57, 3 Sco Sch 16:13, 15 Stirl 16:10, 3 Sco WD 18:26

15 Beth Rawlinson (Wen) (2019: 12)

11 CAU 17:30, 13 ESIG 12:59 (8 U15), 1 Mids 13:04, 18 Liv 11:54, 4 Mil K 15:34, 1 Shrop, 1 Shrop Sch

16 Megan Hornung (B&W) (2019: -)

8 Nat 19:421, 12 CAU 17:31, 17 ESIG 13:04 (10 U15), 5 SWS 14:38, 4 SWIC 14:38, 1 Tri C 13:20, 1 Avon Sch

17 Keira Brady-Jones (Wirr) (2019: -)

14 CAU 17:36, 9 ESIG 12:52 (6 U15), 6 Nth 15:18, 19 Liv 11:55, 1 Mers, ECR 7:15, NCR 7:42

18 Gabrielle Hodson (Chor) (2019: -)

10 Nat 19:47, 16 CAU 17:41, 14 ESIG 13:01 (9 U15), 32 Nth 16:05, 6 Liv 11:18, 1 Lancs Sch, NCR 7:52

19 Anna Cairns (Inv) (2019: 11 U13)

19 CAU 17:46, 2 Sco Sch 16:35, 3 Sco 16:32, 3 Stirl 15:22, 7 Liv 11:30, 1 Sco ND 15:05, 1 SSC 6:49, SXR 9:38

20 Isla Thoms (Fife) (2019: 12 U13)

27 CAU 18:00, 1 Sco Sch 16:27, 5 Sco 16:47, 11 Stirl 15:58, 2 Sco ED 16:05, 5 Liv 11:18, 4 SSC 7:06, SXR 9:35

