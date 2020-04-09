Steve Smythe continues our end-of-season merit rankings by analysing the under-15 performances

Lewis Sullivan (pictured) was one of the most rankings dominant athletes in any age group.

He won the National, Inter-Counties, South of England, Liverpool and Cardiff events and was also the first under-15 in his ESAA race.

Chris Perkins followed him home at Loughborough and in the ESAA race but did win at Stirling and Milton Keynes as well as at the Northern. He is a clear second over National runner-up Benjamin Peck, who won the junior boys’ Schools title and did enough for third.

Alex Adams ran well in four major races, highlighted by a Loughborough bronze, and gets the edge over another consistent performer, Ethan Scott.

Welsh champion Frank Morgan completes the top six aided by good runs at Loughborough and the three earlier cross challenge races.

Daniel Shattock takes seventh, despite a Loughborough blip, ahead of Will Rabjohns, who ran well in the National and Schools race but also had a disappointing run at Loughborough.

Jake Wilson’s one low was at the ESAA event but he did well enough elsewhere to make the top 10 alongside Loughborough sixth-placer Thomas Hutton.

Joshua Blevins paid for two below par runs at the last two championship events, while Henry Dover makes up the dozen almost exclusively on his ESAA junior silver and he is eligible for this age group next year.

Conrad Norman also peaked at the Schools race and he narrowly ranks ahead of top 10 National runner Liam McCay of Liverpool and his own South London club-mates Jacob Taylor and Christo Chilton.

Jamie Richardson makes the rankings thanks to his Loughborough top 10 though Stirling runner-up Connor Bell paid for his one bad run there but ranks above fellow Scot Struan Bennett and ESAA fourth-placer James Dargan.

Just missing out on the rankings are National or Inter-Counties top 15 runners Corey Campbell, Luke Birdseye, Hayden Gear, TJ Jones and Jonny James, who never quite backed that form up sufficiently elsewhere.

Also missing out are Scottish champion Reuben MacDonald and Midlands winner Dan Galloway who were only respective 35th and 57th at Loughborough.

Athletes who achieved the following were considered for the rankings: Top 15: CAU, National, ESAA Inters (top 3 U15); Top 10: Liverpool; Top 8: Stirling, ESAA Juniors; Top 5: North, Milton Keynes, Cardiff; Top 3: South, Midlands

Key of major events: Card = Cardiff, CAU = Inter-Counties, ECR = English X Relays, ESCF = English Schools Cup Final, ESIB = English Schools Inter Boys, ESJB = English Schools Junior Boys, Liv = Liverpool, LYG = London Youth Games, Mids = Midlands, Mil K = Milton Keynes, Nat = National; NE = North East, Nth = North, NSIC = Northern Schools IC, Sco = Scotland, SCR= Scottish Relays, SES = South East Schools, SSC = Scottish short course, Sth = South, Stirl = Stirling, SWIC = South West Inter Counties, SWS = South West Schools

1 Lewis Sullivan (St Ed) (2019: 2)

1 Nat 16:30, 1 CAU 14:30, 1 South 14:24, 5 ESIB 18:25 (1 U15), 1 Liv 9:50, 1 Card 9:59, 1 SIC 13:06, 1 East 12:52, 1 Ang Sch, 1 Suff, ECR 6:31

2 Chris Perkins (Birt) (2019: 17)

3 Nat 16:52, 2 CAU 14:38, 7 ESIB 18:45 (2 U15), 1 Nth 13:26, 1 Stirl 13:42, 1 NE 14:21, 1 Mil K 13:25, NCR 6:49

3 Benjamin Peck (Thet) (2019: 1 U13)

2 Nat 16:32, 5 CAU 14:50, 1 ESJB 14:10, 3 South 14:33,, 2 Liv 9:58, 4 Mil K 13:44, 3 Card 10:24, 3 SIC 13:27, 3 Suff

4 Alex Adams (Strat) (2019: 3 U13)

4 Nat 16:55, 3 CAU 14:45, 5 ESJB 14:39, 2 Mids 11:54, 1 Warks

5 Ethan Scott (WSEH) (2019: -)

5 Nat 16:56, 4 CAU 14:49, 10 ESIB 18:51 (3 U15), 2 Sth 14:30, 4 Liv 10:03, 12 Mil K 14:11, 5 SES 20:32, 2 SIC 13:24, 1 BBO 10:50, 1 Surrey, 2 Surrey Sc, ECR 6:52, SCR 6:34

6 Frank Morgan (Carm) (2019: -)

7 CAU 15:00, 4 Wel Sch 18:34, 1 Wel 18:34, 5 Liv 10:09, 2 Mil K 13:35, 5 Card 10:31, 1 WIR 12:47

7 Daniel Shattock (AFD) (2019: 9 U13)

6 Nat 17:00, 24 CAU 15:21, 6 ESJB 14:40, 7 South 14:55, 1 SES 14:00, 2 Hants, 1 Hants Sch, 1 ESCF 14:45, ECR 7:06

8 Will Rabjohns (Poole) (2019: 3 U13)

7 Nat 17:04, 21 CAU 15:18, 3 ESJB 14:30, 16 South 15:11, 12 Liv 10:18, 10 Card 10:42, 1 SWS 13:16, 2 Dors, 2 Dors Sch, SCR 6:42

9 Jake Wilson (Vale R) (2019: -)

8 Nat 17:06, 32 ESIB 19:19, 3 Stirl 13:54, 2 Nth 13:30, 3 Mil K 13:38, 11 Card 10:45, 6 DS 21:07, 2 Ches, 2 Ches Sch, ECR 7:14

10 Thomas Hutton (IEK) (2019: -)

6 CAU 14:58, 24 ESIB 19:11, 4 SES 20:02, 10 SIC 13:44, SCR 6:39, 3 Kent, 7 Kent Sch

11 Joshua Blevins (NSP) (2019: 19)

9 Nat 17:10, 47 CAU 15:38, 43 ESIB 19:23, 4 Nth 13:42, 2 NE 14:39, 3 Liv 10:01, ECR 6:41

12 Henry Dover (C&T) (2019: 4 U13)

2 ESJB 14:23, 6 Sth 14:55, 1 Ang Sch, 6 SIC 13:41, 1 Esx

13 Conrad Norman (S Lon) (2019: 6 U13)

13 Nat 17:19, 20 CAU 15:18, 8 ESJB 14:52,9 Sth 14:58, 7 SIC 13:42, 4 LYG 3 Surr, 1 Sy Sch, ECR 6:47

14 Liam McCay (Liv H) (2019: 19 U13)

10 Nat 17:12, 11 ESJB 15:00, 7 Nth 13:50, 2 DS 13:53, 2 Mers, ECR 6:58, NCR 7:11

15 Jacob Taylor (S Lon) (2019: -)

12 Nat 17:17, 23 CAU 15:20, 15 Sth 15:11,11 ESCF 15:15, 2 Surr, 3 Lon Sch, 1 LYG, ECR 7:06

16 Christo Chilton (S Lon) (2019: 13 U13)

15 Nat 17:23, 8 CAU 15:00, 7 ESJB 14:47, 49 Sth 15:48, 23 ESCF 15:35, 8 LYG 10:481 Lon Sch, 5 Sy, ECR 7:13, SCR 6:55

17 Jamie Richardson (W Ches) (2019: -)

9 CAU 15:01, 40 ESIB 19:21, 8 Nth 13:52, 13 Liv 10:19, 10 DS 21:22, 3 Ches, 3 Ches Sch

18 Connor Bell (Cent) (2019: -)

26 CAU 15:23, 1 Sco Sch 14:08, 2 Stirl 13:51, 1 Sco ED 14:03, 3 SSC 6:18, SCR 8:41

19 Struan Bennett (Fife) (2019: -)

10 CAU 15:05, 2 Sco Sch 17:58, 4 Sco 15:09, 6 Stirl 14:09, 5 SSC 6:26, 2 Scot ED 14:18, SCR 8:57

20 James Dargan (Camb/AFD)(2019: -)

16 Nat 17:25, 4 ESJB 14:35, 31 CAU 15:29, 11 Sth 15:04, 2 SES 14:03,15 ESCF 15:20, 6 Sy, 2 Hants Sch

Click here for senior men’s rankings and here for senior women’s. Under-20 men’s and women’s rankings can be found here and here.

Find under-17 men’s rankings here and women’s rankings here. Under-15 girls rankings are here.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram