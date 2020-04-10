Steve Smythe continues our end-of-season merit rankings by analysing the under-13 performances

Zoe Gilbody (pictured, left) was only runner-up in the Midland Championships but she won the National, Inter-Counties, English Schools (against athletes up to a year older) and also won at Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Cardiff and is a very easy No.1.

Her Midlands conqueror Shaikira King, who followed her home in Loughborough and Nottingham, is an equally clear second.

Northern winner Maisey Bellwood is third ahead of National bronze medallist Scarlett Williams and Abigail Reid, who complete the top five with positions unusually based on the ESAA event as much as the other two championships.

None of the top Scottish athletes raced south of the border and their ranking position was compromised by losing at Stirling to the top non-ranked runner Freya Murdoch, who was only 18th in the National and 22nd at Loughborough.

Scottish champion Millie McClelland and the other medallists Olivia Warboys and Freya Murdoch, who completed the Stirling leading quartet, thus all just miss out on a ranking position.

Athletes who achieved the following were considered for the rankings: Top 30: ESAA Junior Girls (top 12 U13); Top 15: National, CAU; Top 6: Liverpool; Top 5: Sth, Nth; Top 4: Mids, Scot, Stirling; Top 3 Milton Keynes, Cardiff

Key of major events: Card = Cardiff, CAU = Inter-Counties, ECR = English X Relays, ESCF = English Schools Cup Final, ESJG = English Schools Junior Girls, Liv = Liverpool, LYG = London Youth Games, Mids = Midlands, Mil K = Milton Keynes, Nat = National; NE = North East, Nth = North, NSIC = Northern Schools IC, Sco = Scotland, SCR= Scottish Relays, SES = South East Schools, SSC = Scottish short course, Sth = South, Stirl = Stirling, SWIC = South West Inter Counties, SWS = South West Schools

1 Zoe Gilbody (Chilt) (2019: 5)

1 Nat 15:00, 1 CAU 13:36, 1 ESJG 11:03, 2 Mids 9:40, 1 Liv 11:06, 1 Milt K 10:19, 1 Card 9:54, 1 DS 13:18, 1 Shrops, 1 Shrops Sch, SthCR 7:23

2 Shaikira King (W&SV)

2 Nat 15:10, 2 CAU 14:02, 1 Mids 9:30, 3 Liv 11:35, 1 Leics, 1 Leics Sch

3 Maisey Bellwood (K&C)

3 CAU 14:05, 1 Nth 10:01, 1 Yks, 1 W Yks Sch

4 Scarlett Williams (W&B) (2019: 17)

3 Nat 11:19, 4 CAU 14:23, 5 ESJG 11:19 (2 U13), 4 Mids 10:08, 5 Liv 11:39,4 Card 10:20, 1 Staffs, 1 Staffs Sch, ECR 7:42, MCR 11:39

5 Abigail Reid (WG&EL) (2019: 8)

4 Nat 15:26, 7 ESJG 11:22 (3 U13), 3 Sth 12:36, 2 Liv 11:19, 1 SIC 11:39, 1 LYG 7:44, 1 Knole J 9:24, 1 Esx, 1 Esx Sch, ECR 7:36

6 Molly Shorey (Ply)

6 CAU 14:34, 11 ESJG 11:24 (4 U13), 4 Liv 11:39, 2 Card 10:08, 3 SWS 12:01, 1 Dev, 2 Dev Sch

7 Sophie Jacobs (MK)

5 CAU 14:27, 14 ESJG 11:30 (5 U13), 3 Mil K 10:44,2 Beds,1 Beds Sch

8 Lily Slack (Ton) (2019: 6)

5 Nat 15:42, 7 CAU 14:37, 25 ESJG 11:46 (11 U13), 2 Sth 12:27, 4 SIC 11:53, 2 Knole J 9:30, 2 Kent, 1 Kent Sch, ECR 7:39

9 Francesca Baxter (Chilt) (2019: 3)

12 Nat 16:07, 9 CAU 14:39, 22 ESJG 11:42 (10 U13), 1 Sth 12:20, 4 Bucks, 1 Bucks Sch, SthCR 7:28

10 Isabella Waugh (Sheff TC)

6 Nat 15:43, 11 CAU 14:42, 5 Nth 10:20, 3 Yks, 1 Derby Sch

11 Eden Creasey (Midd)

7 Nat 15:49, 15 CAU 14:48, 2 Nth 10:11, 1 NSIC 15:09, 3 NE 15:14

12 Phoebe Gill (St Alb) (2019: 14)

10 Nat 16:01, 2 Mil K 10:24, 1 Herts, ECR 7:19

13 Isobelle Jones (W&B)

11 Nat 16:05, 6 Liv 11:43,1 W Mids Sch, ECR 7:53, MCR 14:22

14 Isabelle Martin (Abing) (2019: 10)

13 Nat 16:10, 14 CAU 14:47, 15 ESJG 11:30 (6 U13), 3 ESCF 9:42, 1 BBO 11:03, 1 Oxon

15 Georgina Clarke (Bod)

17 ESJG 11:33 (7 U13), 3 Mids 9:56, 4 SWS 12:29, 2 SWIC 12:40, 1 Corn Sch

16 Adela Svihalkova (TVH)

10 CAU 14:40, 20 ESJG 11:38 (8 U13), 4 Sth 12:44, 2 LYG 7:54, 1 Lon Sch

17 Lesedi Nkoane (Chilt) (2019: 16)

20 CAU 14:58, 31 Nat 16:30, 21 ESJG 11:40 (9 U13), 5 Sth 12:46, 2 ESCF 9:25, 1 Bucks, 2 Bucks Sch, SthCR 7:38

18 Verity Valentine (St Ed)

14 Nat16:11, 13 CAU 14:46, 7 Sth 12:49, 3 SIC 11:50, 1 East 11:43, 1 Suff

19 Darcy Hawkins (B’mth)

8 CAU 14:39, 9 Sth 13:06, 25 SIC 12:25, 4 Hants

20 Holly Reid (Ply)

12 CAU 14:43, 29 ESJG 11:50 (12 U13), 8 SWS 12:52, 1 SWIC 12:27, 2 Corn Sch

Click here for senior men’s rankings and here for senior women’s. Under-20 men’s and women’s rankings can be found here and here.

Find under-17 men’s rankings here and women’s rankings here. Under-15 boys and girls rankings are here and here.

Click here for under-13 boys rankings.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram