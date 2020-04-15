Steve Smythe continues our end-of-season merit rankings by analysing the masters performances

The masters rankings are largely based on the British Masters International and to a lesser extent the BMAF Champs, but occasionally better form in major events such as the senior National can override masters form.

Key of major events: BMAF = British Masters, BMI = British Masters International, BMR = British Masters Relay, CAU: Inter-Counties, ECR: English XC Relays, EMIA + English Masters Inter Area, Liv: Liverpool, McCon Sh = McConnell Shield, Mids: Midlands, Mil K: Milton Keynes, Nat: National; Nth: North, Sco: Scotland, Sco M = Scottish Masters, SOT = South of Thames, Sth: South, Stirl: Stirling, SWV = South West Vets

W40

Masters International winner Kirsty Longley (pictured) tops the rankings from BMAF winner Elizabeth Renondeau.

Sonia Samuels and Liz Davies showed better form in non vets races and rank equal third and there’s little between the next three with Jo Marsden best at the BMAF from well-raced Chrissie Dover and Kelly Edwards, who ran well at the International.

1 Kirsty Longley (Liv P)

1 BMI 21:00, 26 Liv 30:11 (2 W40), 1 Mers

2 Elizabeth Renondeau (Vale R)

1 BMAF 22:52 (1 W40), 56 Nat 37:39, 8 BMI 21:58 (3 W40)

Eq 3 Sonia Samuels (Sale)

13 Liv 29:31 (1 W40), 1 NE 31:21, ECR 10:44

Eq 3 Liz Davies (Spring)

19 CAU 46:26, 2 SIC 22:21 (1 W40), 1 Esx Vets, 3 Esx (1 W40),

Eq 5 Joanna Marsden (Elles P)

2 BMAF 22:53, 2 Ches 32:28 (1 W40)

Eq 5 Chrissie Dover (Derb)

3 BMAF 23:10, 33 Nth, 32:15 (2 W40), 76 Nat 38:13 (2 W40), ECR 11:10,2 Leics 34:30, NCR 13:10

Eq 5 Kelly Edwards (Leam)

10 BMI 22:08 (4 W40), 4 BMAF 23:36

W45

Claire Martin is top on her International win but Avril Mason showed similar form in non masters races.

1 Claire Martin (Tel)

9 BMI 22:02 (1 W45), 46 Nat 37:12 (1 W45), 9 Mids 31:29 (1 W45), 1 Shrops

2 Avril Mason (Shett)

8 Sco 42:48 (1 W45), 36 CAU 47:32 (1 W45), 43 Stirl 32:49, 5 SWD 36:11 (1 W45), 22 SSC 15:07 (1 W45)

3 Emma Stepto (Corn)

100 Sth 34:24 (3 W45), 12 SWIC 22:33 (2 W45)

4 Angela Mudge (Carn)

2 Sco M 25:35 (1 W45)

5 Jennifer Maclean (Edin)

17 BMI 22:44 (3 W45), 4 Sco 46:09 (3 W45) 5 Sco M 26:20 (2 W45), 3 Sco M Trial 21:21 (1 W45) 46 SSC 15:42 (2 W45), ScoCR 15:47

W50

The Euro Masters in September counts as a ranking event and Lucy Elliott ranks first on that run from Sue McDonald, who was the top non Irish runner at the International.

1 Lucy Elliott (Win)

1 Euro M 13:50, BMR 11:46

2 Susan McDonald (S Lon)

29 BMI 23:09 (2 W50), 2 Vets AC 29:00 (1 W50)

3 Wendy Chapman (Sun S)

31 BMI 23:13 (3 W50), 4 NE 26:12 (1 W50)

4 Ana Richardson (West E)

32 BMI 23:15 (4 W50), 48 Sco 46:38 (2 W50), 6 Sco V Trial 21:53 (1 W50), 15 SWD 38:14 (1 W50), 55 SSC 15:59 (1 W50), ScoCR 16:08

W55

With a European win and an International and inter-area victory, Clare Elms is easily top from a trio of fellow English athletes.

1 Clare Elms (Dul)

15 BMI 22:31 (1 W55), 1 Euro M 14:33, 3 EMIA 22:33 (1 W55), 7 Kent (1 W55)

2 Wendy Roethenbaugh (Shelt)

40 BMI 23:38 (4 W55), 12 BMAF 25:18 (2 W55), 36 Mids 34:18 (1 W55), 136 CAU 52:18 (1 W55)

3 Monica Williamson (Leam)

64 BMI 24:33 (5 W55), 9 BMAF 24:36 (1 W55), 43 Mids 34:39 (2 W55)

4 Caroline Wood (Arena)

71 BMI (7 W55), 21 BMAF 26:45 (3 W55), 24 Sth M 27:03 (1 W55), 18 Sx M (1 W55)

W60

Sue Cordingley dominated with wins at the International, BMAF and inter-area.

1 Sue Cordingley (Bing)

1 BMI 24:42 (1 W60), 20 BMAF 26:34 (1 W60), 3 Nth M 24:13 (1 W60), 15 EMIA 24:56 (1 W60)

2 Jane Davies (Read)

91 BMI 25:53 (3 W60), 18 EMIA 25:32 (2 W60), 33 Sth M 28:46 (1 W60)

3 Gail Duckworth (L Buzz)

94 BMI 26:11 (4 W60), 19 EMIA 25:41 (3 W60)

W65

Ann White won the International and Scottish title and is clearly top ranked. The next two in the International follow with BMAF champion Anna Garnier placed next on account of her one race.

1 Ann White (Gars)

1 BMI 27:18, 74 Sco M 31:39 (1 W65), 31 Sco V Trial 25:55 (1 W65), 65 SWD 44:56 (1 W65), 140 SSC 18:27 (1 W65)

2 Jane Waterhouse (Cent)

3 BMI 27:35 (2 W65), 172 SSC 19:19 (2 W65), ScoCR 19:22

3 Dot Kesterton (Steel)

4 BMI 27:39 (3 W65), 2 Euro M 17:06, BMR 15:38, ECR 14:51

4 Anna Garnier (HW)

1 BMAF 28:00

W70

Penny Forse won the European title and headed Angela Copson at the National but the latter won the International and BMAF title and again is easily first.

1 Angela Copson (R&N)

2 BMI 27:24 (1 W70), 45 BMAF 29:23 (1 W70), 26 EMIA 27:34 (1 W70), 120 Mids 41:32 (1 W70), 626 Nat 51:52 (2 W70)

2 Penny Forse (Stubb G)

6 BMI 27:59 (2 W70), 1 Eur M 17:40, 27 EMIA 27:38 (2 W70), 52 Sth M 31:49 (2 W70), 580 Nat 50:48 (1 W70), 54 Hants (1 W70)

3 Ros Tabor (Dul)

13 BMI 30:20 (4 W70), 2 Eur M 18:29, 35 EMIA 30:33 (3 W70)

W75

A rarely contested age group but Northern Ireland’s Brigid Quinn won the International and is clearly No.1.

1 Brigid Quinn (Bally)

25 BMI 33:50 (1 W75), 29 McCon Sh 29:18 (1 W75)

2 Elaine Statham (Cong)

28 BMI 34:10 (2 W75)

3 Lesley Bowcott (Wimb)

29 BMI 34:20 (3 W75), 52 Vets AC 44:54 (1 W75), 76 Surr M 37:25 (1 W75)

Male masters rankings are here.

Click here for senior men’s rankings and here for senior women’s. Under-20 men’s and women’s rankings can be found here and here.

Find under-17 men’s rankings here and women’s rankings here. Under-15 boys and girls rankings are here and here.

Click here for under-13 boys rankings and here for under-13 girls rankings.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram