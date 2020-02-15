Global champion comes close to his own world record at USATF Indoor Championships, while Ryan Crouser throws big for shot put victory

Christian Coleman threatened his own world record to win the US indoor 60m title, clocking 6.37 in Albuquerque on Saturday.

Only Coleman himself has ever gone quicker, with his world record mark of 6.34 set at the same championships in 2018, and his latest performances equals the second best ever mark, also set by the American.

It came after a less than ideal start, too, and Coleman now owns the four fastest 60m times in history ahead of Maurice Greene’s 6.39.

MEN’S WORLD INDOOR 60m ALL-TIME LIST 6.34 Christian Coleman 2018

6.37 Christian Coleman 2018

6.37 Christian Coleman 2018

6.37 Christian Coleman 2020

6.39 Maurice Greene 1998

World indoor 60m and outdoor 100m champion Coleman also clocked 6.48 in the heats and 6.51 in the semi-finals despite easing down and won the final ahead of Marvin Bracy who clocked 6.49 and Brandon Carnes who ran 6.53.

Mikiah Brisco won the women’s title in 7.04 ahead of Javianne Oliver with 7.08.

Also among those to impress in Albuquerque was Ryan Crouser as the Olympic shot put champion threw 22.60m to move to second on the world indoor all-time list behind Randy Barnes’ 22.66m from 1989.

Crouser’s previous indoor best had been 22.33m, while his outdoor PB of 22.90m was set in Doha last summer.

Chase Ealey won the women’s shot put title with a world-leading throw of 18.99m.

World fourth-placer Shelby Houlihan took her tally of national titles to 13 as she won the 1500m in 4:06.41 after winning the 3000m in 8:52.03 the day before.

Josh Thompson claimed the men’s 1500m title in 3:44.07, while Friday’s men’s 3000m win was claimed by Olympic 5000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo in 8:00.14.

On another day of world pole vault record breaking, with Mondo Duplantis having cleared 6.18m in Glasgow, Sandi Morris beat Jenn Suhr to the US women’s title, with world indoor champion Morris clearing 4.90m to 2012 Olympic champion Suhr’s 4.85m.

The 2016 world indoor champion Vashti Cunningham claimed another national high jump title, clearing 1.97m.

Ajee’ Wilson secured success in the women’s 800m, clocking 2:01.98, while Bryce Hoppel claimed the men’s title in 1:46.67.

Full results can be found at results.usatf.org

