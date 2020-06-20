The Vale Royal runner clocks 8:15, while Megan Keith and Lauren Cooper share top women’s time with 9:21

British Milers’ Club (BMC) virtual 3km time trial action moved up another notch on a Super Saturday under sunny skies, after an exciting first two days.

TJ Jones’ overnight lead of 8:22 was surpassed by Edinburgh’s Joe Ewing (8:19) and that time was equalled by Kian Wiles of Preston later in the afternoon.

Morpeth’s Joe Armstrong, who has run 14:19 for 5km on the road this year in Armagh, went into the final day of the event in joint second place with a superb 8:18. This was equalled by sub-8 minute 3km operator Chris Olley of Tonbridge.

13:57 5km man Tom Mortimer returned 8:22, which was equalled by Andy Benson.

The drama continued as Vale Royal’s 8:33 3km steeplechase specialist Chis Perry scorched to 8:15 to go into the final day in pole position.

Alex Eykelbosch’s 9:47 women’s lead from day two lasted until midday, when GB Olympian Aly Dixon, who has featured in all three BMC time trial events, produced 9:38.

The Sunderland Stroller was challenged at the top of the M40 rankings by Elizabeth Davies (9:40). V55 Clare Elms continued to amaze with a 10:14 performance.

Annabel Ralph returned a fine 9:50, closely followed by under-17 Ellen Mary Kearney and under-15 Molly Shorey, who both stopped the clock at 9:52.

More drama came in the early evening as BUCS 3km indoor silver medallist Lauren Cooper and Inter-Counties XC under-20 champion Megan Keith shared top spot with stunning 9:21 time trials.

Under-15 Keira Brady-Jones has been a revelation in this series and the Wirral teenager produced a brilliant 9:28 to go third overall, with her twin Ethan running 9:07.

James Thie’s M40 lead of 8:39 remained at the top of the standings, though the time was run close by Paul Martelletti with 8:40.

The final day of this popular event is Sunday, when times must be recorded by 4pm and uploaded by 11.59pm.

Reports by co-organisers Steve Green and Matt Long.

