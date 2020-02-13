Event information and live stream coverage of this weekend’s British universities and colleges action in Sheffield

BUCS Indoor Athletics Championships action returns to the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield this weekend, with competition taking place from Friday February 14 to Sunday February 16.

BUCS coverage will be shown via our Facebook page and also below on this page once each stream is available.

The men’s 60m heats and triple jump qualifying kicks things off at 13:00 on Friday, with the first day of competition also featuring the 60m and 60m hurdles finals.

Saturday includes the men’s pole vault final, while a busy Sunday programme features relays, the 3000m finals, high jump, long jump and more.

Click here to view the event timetable.

Entries include British pole vault record-holder Holly Bradshaw, British indoor under-20 1500m record-holder Tom Keen and Scottish 60m record-holder Alisha Rees.

Full entry lists can be downloaded here.

