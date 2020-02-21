A guide to this weekend’s action in Glasgow, including ones to watch, a timetable and TV info

A week after hosting the Müller Indoor Grand Prix, Glasgow’s Emirates Arena stages the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships for the first time (February 22-23).

There might now be no major championships to qualify for after the postponement until next year of the World Indoors in China due to the coronavirus outbreak but there are still prestigious national titles at stake and world ranking points up for grabs.

Our three-page preview to the action can be found in the latest edition of AW magazine, which is available digitally here or to order in print here, with that issue also including a look ahead to English, Scottish and Welsh cross-country championships and more.

Here we highlight some of the stars set to compete in Glasgow and how you can follow the action.

Timetable and preview

Saturday February 22

12:20 W 60m heats

Cheyanne Evans-Gray, who won the BUCS title last weekend in 7.28 from Alisha Rees, plus Amy Hunt, who impressed in the Müller Grand Prix, lead the 60m entries.

12:30 M long jump final

This winter’s UK No.1 is Reynold Banigo with 7.85m.

12:55 M 60m heats

The entries are led by Andrew Robertson, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Oliver Bromby and veteran and former multiple winner Dwain Chambers.

13:50 M 400m heats

James Williams, with his 47.26 PB, is fastest on paper going into the 400m.

14:15 W pole vault final

British record-holder Holly Bradshaw is not competing and Sophie Cook, who has jumped 4.46m this winter, should be way out on her own.

14:20 M 60m hurdles heats

David King faces the likes of Ethan Akanni and Cameron Fillery.

14:45 W 60m hurdles heats

Yasmin Miller, Heather Paton, Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks and up-and-coming Marcia Sey will start as favourites.

15:15 W 60m semi-finals

15:30 M 60m semi-finals

15:50 W long jump final

Abigail Irozuru and Jazmin Sawyers were closely matched in Glasgow last week and should again be competitive.

15:55 M 800m heats

Guy Learmonth will hope for another good run on home soil and he faces fellow Scot Josh Kerr, Alex Botterill, Piers Copeland and Andrew Osagie in one of the most intriguing events of the weekend.

READ MORE: Guy Learmonth ready to put on a show in Glasgow

16:25 W 800m heats

The entries are led by Adelle Tracey, who has clocked 2:00.23 this winter, and the new European under-20 record-holder Keely Hodgkinson, who won in Vienna in an impressive 2:01.16.

16:45 M 60m hurdles final

16:57 W 60m hurdles final

17:09 W 60m final

17:20 M 60m final

17:30 M 1500m heats

Tom Keen, James McMurray and George Mills are among those likely to be battling it out for medals.

READ MORE: Tom Keen takes Birmingham move in his stride

17:50 M 3000m final

Jonny Davies, Jamaine Coleman and Phil Sesemann look set to be among the main contenders.

18:05 W 400m heats

After her fantastic breakthrough 51.57 win in Glasgow, hurdler Jessie Knight should be all out on her own in this event.

18:16 M shot put final

Scott Lincoln will be one of the biggest favourites of the weekend as he goes for gold.

18:25 M 400m semi-finals

18:40 W 1500m heats

The new British indoor record-holder Jemma Reekie has decided to give the event a miss so the fastest on paper going into the championships is Kirsty Fraser thanks to her 4:20.81 at the start of the year.

Sunday February 23

12:00 W shot put final

Sophie McKinna (17.56m this season) and Amelia Strickler (17.51m) look evenly matched on 2020 form.

12:20 W triple jump final

Naomi Ogbeta is the stand-out talent.

12:45 W 200m heats

Based on the 2019 rankings, Ami Pipi, who has run 23.33 this season, should have it all her own way in the women’s one-lap race.

13:10 W high jump final

On past form Olympic finalist Morgan Lake would be favourite – and she will be going for her fifth straight title – but both Nikki Manson and Beth Partridge have jumped higher this winter.

13:20 M 200m heats

All eyes will be on Andrew Morgan-Harrison after his fast 20.66 win at the BUCS Championships last weekend.

13:52 M pole vault final

Charlie Myers takes on Adam Hague.

13:55 M 5000m walk final

Tom Bosworth heads the entries.

13:55 W 5000m walk final

Beth Davies looks to be the favourite.

14:30 W 200m semi-finals

14:40 M triple jump final

Nathan Douglas is no longer competing but Julian Reid, Nathan Fox and Jonathan Llori are all set to be in action.

14:45 M 200m semi-finals

15:00 M 400m final

15:05 M high jump final

Tom Gale is a strong favourite given his great form this winter with a 2.33m mark achieved in the Czech Republic.

15:10 W 400m final

15:20 W 3000m final

Top-ranked Rosie Clarke and European bronze medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant have accepted their entries and look well-matched on their 8:49 bests.

15:37 M 800m final

15:47 W 1500m final

15:58 W 200m final

16:07 M 200m final

16:16 W 800m final

16:25 M 1500m final

TV guide

The weekend’s action is set to be streamed live via britishathletics.org.uk and the BBC Sport website with commentary provided by Kris Temple and world 800m medallist Jenny Meadows.

Keep an eye on our social media channels and website for updates and see next week’s magazine for in-depth coverage.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram