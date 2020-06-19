Scott Lincoln and Sophie McKinna will compete against George Hyde and Serena Vincent in a remote team head-to-head

With one win each in the Valhalla Virtual Shot Put Competition series so far, a GB senior team of Scott Lincoln and Sophie McKinna will go up against British junior athletes George Hyde and Serena Vincent in a final decider on Saturday (June 20).

The free-to-enter event, which has been created by Lincoln’s coach Paul Wilson, will again also be open to throwers from around the world and this time more than 250 participants are set to be involved in the open competition.

Updates will be posted at @valhallathrowsacademy on Instagram, while the elite event will be live streamed on YouTube here from 12:50, with the competition starting at 13:00.

The first event was held on May 3, when Lincoln should have been competing at a meet in Poland which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. That head-to-head was won by a GB junior team of Vincent and Lewis Byng.

The rematch on May 25 saw victory for seniors McKinna and Lincoln as they threw a combined 38.63m.

The virtual competitions, which have been free to enter and have support from athletic equipment supplier Neuff, encouraged donations to a fundraising page for the NHS which raised more than £2000.

For this third contest, donations will be taken for Wounded Highlanders.

“We will be raising funds for the Wounded Highlanders to help ex military personnel buy training and competition kit,” said Wilson. “We raised over £2000 for the NHS which I was very happy with, having originally tried to raise £500.”

