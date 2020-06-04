GB & NI under-20 team leader Trevor Painter discovers who would win in a head-to-head competition of junior athletes through the ages

Who would win in a 100m hurdles contest featuring an under-20 Sally Gunnell and Jessica Ennis-Hill, or a 100m starring Adam Gemili, Dwain Chambers and Mark Lewis Francis as juniors?

Following the cancellation of the Loughborough International last month, an event which puts a GB & NI juniors squad up against teams representing England, Scotland, Wales, Loughborough and British Universities, team leader Trevor Painter decided to create his own type of contest.

A head-to-head competition of junior athletes through the ages.

Painter started out by taking the best junior result by an athlete in each decade for the past four decades, but the last decade proved to be a strong one so he split it in two – 2010-14 and 2015-19.

Each athlete was only allowed to do one event plus a relay.

This created a five-way match, so in each event athletes scored 5 points for the win, down to 1 point for fifth place.

In the women’s events such as pole vault and steeplechase that were not contested in some of the earlier decades, the team received 3 points for an average score.

In the relay events the top four times were added to create a total time. “No batons got dropped!” Painter says.

“As you can see, it led to quite an epic match with many familiar faces and some events being very close,” he adds.

“For example only .06 separated the top three in the men’s 400m. Also, when you look at some of the relay teams, it would have been a fabulous contest to see head-to-head.

“What is quite apparent when you see the final scores is that the standards of coaching and sports science support has really helped the junior athletes in this past decade, which is a great kudos to all of the work both UKA, the various home nations along with the personal coaches and support teams have been doing.”

1980s 1990s 2000s Event Athlete Performance Points Athlete Performance Points Athlete Performance Points Women 100m Bev Kinch 11.30 3 Kath Merry 11.52 1 Ashleigh Nelson 11.36 2 200m Sandra Whittaker 23.24 1 Sarah Wihelmy 23.23 2 Vernicha James 22.93 4 400m Linsey Macdonald 51.85 5 Donna Fraser 52.54 3 Lisa Miller 53.18 1 800m Lynne MacDougall 2:01.11 3 Jeina Mitchell 2:05.85 1 Charlotte Penford (Moore) 1:59.75 5 1500m Zola Budd 3:59.96 5 Andrea Whitcombe 4:14.56 1 Stephanie Twell 4:05.83 4 3000m Philippa Mason 9:03.35 2 Paula Radcliffe 8:51.78 5 Emily Pidgeon 9:06.87 1 1500m SC Not competed 3 Not competed 3 Louise Jackson 4:44.23 4 100mH Sally Gunnell 13.30 1 Diane Allahgreen 13.25 3 Jessica Ennis-Hill 13.26 2 400mH Simone Laidlow 58.3 1 Vicky Kennedy 57.27 3 Perri Shakes-Drayton 56.46 4 High Jump Jo Jennings 1.90 3 Lea Haggett 1.91 4 Rebecca Jones 1.88 1 Pole vault Not competed 3 Tracey Grant 3.75 2 Jade Ive 4.05 3 Long jump Fiona May 6.82 5 Sarah Claxton 6.52 3 Amy Harris 6.38 1 Triple jump Not competed 3 Michelle Robinson 13.05 2 Yasmin Regis 13.13 3 Shot Myrtle Augee 17.1 4 Alison Grey 15.72 1 Eden Francis 15.82 2 Discus Lynda Whiteley 54.78 4 Emma Merry 52.58 3 Claire Koom-Dadzie 55.03 5 Hammer Not competed 3 Rachael Beverley 57.97 3 Nicola Dudman 57.63 2 Javelin ? 3 Nicky Emblem 56.96 5 Goldie Sayers 55.4 4 4x100m 45.77 3 46.25 1 45.78 2 Relay Bev Kinch 11.30 Kath Merry 11.52 Ashleigh Nelson 11.36 Relay Shirley Thomas 11.43 Marcia Richardson 11.53 Vernicha James 11.40 Relay Simone Jacobs 11.45 Rebecca Drummond 11.59 Shaunna Thompson 11.46 Relay Stephi Douglass 11.59 Donna Hoggarth 11.61 Montell Douglass 11.56 4x400m 210.29 4 215.37 1 213.72 3 Relay Linsey Macdonald 51.85 Donna Fraser 52.54 Lisa Miller 53.18 Relay Jane Parry 52.65 Lauretta Thorne 54.27 Laura Finucane 53.23 Relay Sian Lewis 52.80 Alison Curbishley 54.28 Kim Wall 53.52 Relay Angela Baxter 52.99 Carey Easton 54.28 Gemma Sharp 53.79 Men 100m Jamie Henderson 10.21 2 Dwain Chambers 10.06 4 Mark Lewis Francis 10.10 3 200m Ade Mafe 20.54 2 Christian Malcolm 20.29 5 Dwayne Grant 20.64 1 400m Roger Black 45.36 4 David Grindley 45.41 3 Martin Rooney 45.35 5 800m David Sharpe 1:45.64 4 Curtis Robb 1:46.63 3 Ricky Soos 1:47.18 1 1500m Gary Taylor 3:40.72 3 Brian Treacy 3:40.68 4 David Forrester 3:41.6 1 5000m Paul Davies-Hale 13:35.95 5 Keith Cullen 13:54.52 3 Mo Farah 13:56.31 2 2000m SC Tom Hanlon 5:32.84 5 Alastair O'Connor 5:40.9 3 Mark Buckingham 5:41.7 2 110mH Derek Wilson 14.13 1 Chris Baillie 13.57 2 Lawrence Clarke 13.37 3 400mH Martin Briggs 50.22 3 Noel Levy 50.70 1 Richard Davenport 50.2 4 High jump Geoff Parsons 2.25 3 Steve Smith 2.37 5 Robbie Grabarz 2.22 1 Pole vault Andy Ashurst 5.21 1 Neil Winter 5.50 4 Luke Cutts 5.40 3 Long jump Stuart Faulkner 7.98 4 Steve Phillips 7.91 3 Greg Rutherford 8.14 5 Triple jump Mike Makin 16.22 3 Tosi Fasinro 16.58 5 Jonathan Moore 16.43 4 Shot ? 1 Emeka Udechuku 17.56 2 Curtis Griffith-Parker 19.30 5 Discus Simon Williams 56.00 1 Carl Myerscough 61.81 4 Brett Morse 60.46 2 Hammer Gareth Cook 63.80 2 ? 1 Peter Smith 76.67 4 Javelin Steve Backley 79.50 5 David Parker 77.48 4 James Campbell 73.18 2 4x100m 41.39 1 40.68 5 40.82 3 Relay Jamie Henderson 10.21 Dwain Chambers 10.06 Mark Lewis Francis 10.10 Relay Lincoln Asquith 10.34 Christian Malcolm 10.12 Craig Pickering 10.22 Relay Elliot Bunney 10.38 Jason Livingston 10.25 Simeon Williamson 10.24 Relay Marcus Adam 10.46 Jason Gardner 10.25 Leevan Yearwood 10.26 4 x 400 183.93 3 182.9 5 183.35 4 Relay Roger Black 45.36 David Grindley 45.41 Martin Rooney 45.35 Relay Peter Crampton 46.03 Mark Richardson 45.53 Chris Clarke 45.59 Relay Wayne McDonald 46.22 Mark Hylton 45.83 Tim Benjamin 46.10 Relay Derek Redmond 46.32 Guy Bullock 46.13 Nigel Levine 46.31 TOTAL POINTS 112 113 108

2010-14 2015-19 Event Athlete Performance Points Athlete Performance Points Women 100m Dina Asher- Smith 11.14 5 Kristal Awuah 11.16 4 200m Jodie Williams 22.94 3 Amy Hunt 22.42 5 400m Sabrina Bakare 52.77 2 Amber Anning 52.18 4 800m Jessica Judd 1:59.77 4 Emily Dudgeon 2:02.32 2 1500m Laura Weightman 4:09.60 3 Bobby Clay 4:10.61 2 3000m Emelia Gorecka 8:55.11 4 Harriett Knowles-Jones 8:56.08 3 1500m SC Katie Ingle 4:50.89 3 Victoria Weir 4:40.23 5 100m H Yasmin Miller 13.13 4 Alicia Barrett 13.07 5 400m H Shona Richards 56.16 5 Lauren Williams 58.09 2 High Jump Morgan Lake 1.94 5 Abby Ward 1.89 2 Pole Vault Katie Byres 4.52 4 Molly Caudrey 4.53 5 Long Jump Jazmin Sawyers 6.67 4 Holly Mills 6.51 2 Triple Jump Laura Samuel 13.75 5 Naomi Ogbeta 13.64 4 Shot Sophie McKinna 17.12 5 Divine Oladipo 16.64 3 Discus Shadine Duquemin 51.48 1 Amy Holder 51.89 2 Hammer Sophie Hitchon 66.01 5 Charlotte Williams 62.84 4 Javelin Isabelle Jeffs 54.89 3 Emma Hamplett 52.27 2 4 x 100 45.00 5 45.03 4 Relay Dina Asher- Smith 11.14 Kristal Awuah 11.16 Relay Jodie Williams 11.18 Imani Lansiquot 11.17 Relay Desiree Henry 11.21 Amy Hunt 11.31 Relay Bianca Williams 11.47 Hannah Brier 11.39 4 x 400 214.24 2 209.23 5 Relay Sabrina Bakare 52.77 Amber Anning 52.18 Relay Katie Kirk 53.69 Laviai Nielsen 52.25 Relay Lucy James 53.87 Catherine Reid 52.25 Relay Kirsten McAslan 53.91 Hannah Williams 52.55 Men 100m Adam Gemili 10.05 5 Dom Ashwell 10.25 1 200m Thomas Somers 20.37 4 Jona Efoloko 20.48 3 400m Jack Crosby 46.35 2 Ethan Brown 46.44 1 800m Niall Brooks 1:47.02 2 Max Burgin 1:45.36 5 1500m Charlie Da'Vall Grice 3:40.95 2 Jake Heyward 3:36.90 5 5000m Jonathan Hay 13:57.16 1 Alex Yee 13:37.60 4 2000m SC Zak Seddon 5:36.37 4 Archie Walton 5:47.76 1 110m H David Omoregie 13.17 5 Joshua Zeller 13.26 4 400m H Jack Green 50.49 2 Alastair Chalmers 50.07 5 High Jump Chris Kandu 2.24 2 Tom Gale 2.30 4 Pole Vault Andrew Sutcliffe 5.36 2 Adam Hague 5.60 5 Long Jump Elliot Safo 7.86 2 Shandell Taylor 7.78 1 Triple Jump Kola Adedoyin 15.93 2 Montel Nevers 15.83 1 Shot Anthony Oshodi 18.68 3 Lewis Byng 19.18 4 Discus Lawrence Okoye 63.92 5 James Tomlinson 61.64 3 Hammer Nick Miller 73.76 3 Jake Norris 80.65 5 Javelin Joe Dunderdale 72.55 1 James Whiteaker 77.03 3 4 x 100 40.76 4 41.16 2 4 x 100 Adam Gemili 10.05 Dom Ashwell 10.25 4 x 100 Ojie Edoburun 10.16 Jeremiah Azu 10.27 4 x 100 Chijindu Ujah 10.26 Oliver Bromby 10.31 4 x 100 David Bolarinwa 10.29 Rachmial Miller 10.33 4 x 400 186.39 2 186.51 1 4 x 400 Jack Crosby 46.35 Ethan Brown 46.44 4 x 400 Elliot Rutter 46.39 Owen Richardson 46.49 4 x 400 George Caddick 46.77 Cameron Chalmers 46.51 4 x 400 Jarryd Dunn 46.88 Ben Pattison 47.07 TOTAL POINTS 125 123

Final team standings

1 2010-14 – 125 points

2 2015-19 – 123 points

3 1990s – 113 points

4 1980s – 112 points

5 2000s – 108 points

» Top photo shows Fiona May in 1988, Mo Farah in 2001 and Katharine Merry in 1993

