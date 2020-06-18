Amie Bagnall and Alex Crossland go quickest on the first day of the virtual contest

Amie Bagnall ran a superb 10:18 for the fastest female time by well over a minute on day one of the British Milers’ Club (BMC) virtual 3km time trial.

The Prestatyn runner (pictured above) set the standard for the remaining three days of the virtual competition on a local racetrack and was the ninth fastest overall.

Swansea’s Llinos Jones clocked 11:21 for the second quickest women’s time, while Martha Wightman ran 11:38.

Highgate’s Alex Crossland (pictured below), who has a track best of 8:28.81, set the men’s event alight with a stunning 8:34 towards the end of the evening session, just one second ahead of Chris Thomas who ran 8:35. Paul Miles had the third best time with 9:05.

Under-17 triathlete Charlie Harding’s 9:22 was the next quickest time by just three seconds ahead of under-20 Tom Henson, with Liam Holbrook sixth with 9:32.

There were some impressive returns in the other age group categories. W55 Heather Robinson’s 12:47 was particularly eye-catching.

Edward Land stayed as the seventh fastest of day one with 9:38, also the top M40 time. Another standout performance came from M70 Ron Cattle, who sped to an 11:50 clocking.

The organisers would encourage those who have or plan to run to donate to MIND at justgiving.com/fundraising/british-milers1 and thank all who have already donated.

Day one results can be found at data.opentrack.run/en-gb/x/2020/GBR/bmc3k

Report by co-organisers Steve Green and Matt Long.

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram