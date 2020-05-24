Beth Kidger runs 2:39 in the British Milers’ Club event

With less than 24 hours remaining in the four-day British Milers’ Club 1km Time Trial event, there is still a three-way tie at the top of the men’s leaderboard between Archie Davis, James Young and under-20 Oliver Dustin, all of whom have clocked impressive 2:19 performances.

Under-15 Kiera Brady-Jones continues to lead the female rankings with 2:36, followed by Beth Kidger (pictured) who has clocked 2:39.

Second in the male under-20 category is Joe Ewing (2:23), with Sam Brown and Sam Charlton joint third (2:26).

Leading a hugely talented female under-20 category is Maisie Grice (2:46), followed by Madeleine Johnson (2:55) and Imogen Sheppard (3:05).

Harry Hudson leads the men’s under-17 rankings together with Osian Perrin at 2:24, with Kian Wiles on 2:31.

The under-17 women are led by Ellen-Mary Kearney (2:51) with Emily Chong clocking 2:53.

The under-15s are led by Jake Minshull and Roman Hogdson (2:29), with Ethan Brady-Jones clocking 2:30. Second fastest in the under-15 female category is Lucy Scothern (2:48), who just heads Scarlett Livingstone (2:50).

Under-13 Henry Sheffield has turned heads with a time of 2:48, followed by noteworthy performances from Ben Conshaw (2:54) and Kearney Oberon 2:55.

In the M35 category there were exceptional performances from Chris Livesey (2:36) and Phillipa Millage (2:49).

The M40s are led by James Thie (2:48) and Aly Dixon (2:51).

M50s Alex Childs (2:53) and Graham Moffatt (2:53) plus M55s Jonny Lowe (2:48) and Lin Lascelles (3:41) head their respective categories, with M65 Martin Lascelles (3:29) and M70 Peter Binns (3:55) giving a nod to how much this event has already been embraced.

Monday is the final day of time trial action and performances must be completed by 3pm and entered by 11.59pm.

Results can be found at data.opentrack.run/x/2020/GBR/bmc1k/event/T2/1/1/

A day one round-up can be found here and a day two report is here.

While event entry is free, organisers thank those who have kindly donated to the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund and encourage others to give what they can through justgiving.com/fundraising/bmc1k

Report by Steve Green and Matt Long as event organisers.

